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ARTS & CULTURE

From dreamscape to secret garden: WITHIN arrives at Upper House this October

ARTS & CULTURE
19 hours ago

by

Marco Lam

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Hotel corridors, hidden corners and familiar spaces will take on a different life this October as Upper House turns three of its properties into stages for a new immersive theatre series.

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Titled WITHIN, the production is created with international creative studio ONE HUNDRED as the latest chapter of Upper House’s Art Encounters program.

Rather than sitting in front of a conventional stage, audiences will move through the hotel and become part of the performance, with movement, light and sound guiding each 20-minute journey.

The series will unfold over three consecutive weekends in Hong Kong, Chengdu and Shanghai, with a different chapter created for each House.

Upper House Hong Kong opens the series with The Dreamer from October 9 to 11, taking audiences on an ascending journey toward a more tranquil, dreamlike sanctuary.

It will be followed by The Phoenix at Upper House Chengdu from October 16 to 18, where the narrative moves through time before arriving at a hidden garden.

The final chapter, The Collector, runs at Upper House Shanghai from October 23 to 25, exploring secret encounters, curiosities and the idea of collecting.

The hotel becomes the stage

WITHIN was developed by creatives behind Punchdrunk’s Sleep No More, the immersive theatre production known for allowing audiences to navigate freely through a story rather than observe it from a fixed seat.

The creative team works behind the scenes to bring WITHIN to life, transforming Upper House spaces through movement, light and sound.
The creative team works behind the scenes to bring WITHIN to life, transforming Upper House spaces through movement, light and sound.
The creative team works behind the scenes to bring WITHIN to life, transforming Upper House spaces through movement, light and sound.
The creative team works behind the scenes to bring WITHIN to life, transforming Upper House spaces through movement, light and sound.
The creative team works behind the scenes to bring WITHIN to life, transforming Upper House spaces through movement, light and sound.

For Upper House, that approach offered a way to make the hotels themselves part of the work.

“With every edition of Art Encounters, we look for new and unexpected ways to connect people with culture,” said Teresa Muk, head of brand and strategic marketing at Swire Hotels.

She said WITHIN reflects the character of the brand through “unscripted hospitality and genuine connection,” while giving visitors another way to experience spaces that differ from one House to another.

ONE HUNDRED artistic director and choreographer Conor Doyle said the project was built around intimacy and curiosity.

“Through WITHIN, we’ve taken what makes each House special and used performers, movement, light, and sound to turn quiet corridors into living stories,” he said.

“Audiences don’t just watch — they step directly into the performance and shape their own experience.”

A new chapter for Art Encounters

Upper House first introduced its cultural program in 2019 under the name Encounters Across Cultures, before renaming it Art Encounters.

The initiative has focused on collaborations that bring together local and international creative perspectives, with WITHIN extending that approach into performance.

The experience is complimentary and open to the public by advance reservation, with limited spaces available.

Upper House’s Art Encounters 2026 – WITHIN Experience Dates

The Dreamer – Upper House Hong Kong
Date: 9-11 October 2026

The Phoenix – Upper House Chengdu
Date: 16-18 October 2026

The Collector – Upper House Shanghai
Date: 23-25 October 2026

Click here for details.

 

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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