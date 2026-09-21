logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
LIFESTYLE
breadcrumb-arrow
ARTS & CULTURE

World-renowned acts and local visionaries headline HKPAX 2026

ARTS & CULTURE
8 mins ago

by

Kamun Lai

logo
logo
logo

The Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo 2026 (HKPAX), a platform for artistic exchange and collaboration, will take place from October 9 to 13, bringing a series of public-facing programs performed across Hong Kong.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Organized by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC), HKPAX will feature three ticketed performances and the Asia debuts of two renowned International Showcase programs.

“Paradisum' - Directed and choreographed by Bence Vági
“Paradisum' - Directed and choreographed by Bence Vági

Directed and choreographed by Bence Vági, “Paradisum” received critical acclaim following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The work features his development of cirque danse, a distinctive performance form that blends contemporary dance, circus arts, and theatre.

Rather than following a linear narrative, Paradisum unfolds through a sequence of evocative, symbolic states, creating a space where ancient myth and contemporary concerns intersect.

Another highlight, “An Isolated Case” — written and directed by Chilean playwright Catalina Ceresuela —  draws on her experiences of school bullying during childhood and adolescence. It examines how abuse may be sustained through collective silence, normalization, and failures of institutional responsibility.

The production received Chile’s 19th National Playwriting Award and toured theatres and festivals across the country before making its Asian premiere at HKPAX 2026.

'An Isolated Case” -- written and directed by Chilean playwright Catalina Ceresuela.
'An Isolated Case” -- written and directed by Chilean playwright Catalina Ceresuela.

In a bid for Hong Kong’s professional small-to-medium-sized arts groups and individual artists to present their bold artistic visions that celebrate the rich diversity of Hong Kong’s performing arts, the Hong Kong Chapter is introduced this year. It serves as an exceptional collaboration platform to assist local artists in expanding their international reach through 20-minute sessions comprising presentations, performance demonstrations, or excerpts.

The Hong Kong Chapter encompasses a wide range of artistic disciplines, including interdisciplinary art, theatre, music, and dance.

The public performance of the Opening Showcase, City Reverie, will take place on October 8 at the Studio Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Two additional ticketed public performances as part of HKPAX 2026’s International Showcase will be presented on October 11 at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre.

Before the curtain rises on HKPAX 2026, audiences and visitors can enjoy a four-evening line-up of free outdoor performances by local and international artists starting on October 6 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza.

Free performances will be held daily from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm, featuring local and international artists in a diverse program of dance, Cantonese opera, music, and choral performances.

HKPAXPerforming ArtsExpoParadisumAn Isolated Case

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
HKAPA Director Professor Anna CY Chan is steering the Academy through a new phase of growth, from AI and art tech to its planned second campus in the Northern Metropolis.
HKAPA looks beyond the stage as it builds for a new era
PEOPLE
17 hours ago
Expo 2025 Osaka faces skepticism amid budget issues, transport failures and criticism
WORLD
02-09-2025 12:00 HKT
Subway malfunction leaves 30,000 Osaka expo visitors stranded well into night
WORLD
14-08-2025 13:07 HKT
The HKTDC Food Expo 2025 will be held from 14 to 18 August and will gather numerous exhibitors to provide a wide array of food and beverage products from around the world. Picture provided by SING TAO.
Food Expo comes with new Coffee Zone and $1 promotions
NEWS
06-08-2025 19:17 HKT
Hong Kong Ballet will become the first resident performing arts company at the new WestK Performing Arts Centre.
WestK names Hong Kong Ballet first resident company at new performing arts centre
ARTS & CULTURE
4 hours ago
(Photo from Wheelock Living's Facebook)
Wheelock Properties joins Wenchang Writing Ceremony in Sham Shui Po for cultural preservation
ARTS & CULTURE
20-09-2026 17:34 HKT
(Exclusive) The modern literati, reimagined: Zoie Yung on shanshui beyond the landscape
ARTS & CULTURE
18-09-2026 11:02 HKT
Isn't Love the Strangest Thing, 2026, installation views
Stanley Whitney's Asia solo debut opens at Gagosian
ARTS & CULTURE
10-09-2026 21:28 HKT
Islamic Civilization Center in Tashkent, Uzbekistan
From Tashkent's new museum to Samarkand's ancient wonders
ARTS & CULTURE
07-09-2026 06:42 HKT
(From left) Amy Wu Mei‑yee, Founding Vice‑Chairman of the Foundation; Ding Zhongyuan, Deputy Director‑General, Shenzhen Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Tourism and Sports; Fredric Mao Chun‑fai, Founding Chairman of the Foundation; and Lau Chun, Deputy Secretary for Culture, Sports and Tourism, jointly officiated the launch ceremony.
Mao Chun‑fai foundation launches with focus on theater heritage and young talent
ARTS & CULTURE
04-09-2026 12:00 HKT
John Lee and CY Leung lead pallbearers for Tung Chee-hwa
NEWS
20-09-2026 15:54 HKT
Customs seizes $160,000 worth of suspected infringing jewellery at HK jewellery fair
NEWS
19 hours ago
Law Society proposes allowing solicitors to be appointed Senior Counsel
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.