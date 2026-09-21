World-renowned acts and local visionaries headline HKPAX 2026

The Hong Kong Performing Arts Expo 2026 (HKPAX), a platform for artistic exchange and collaboration, will take place from October 9 to 13, bringing a series of public-facing programs performed across Hong Kong.

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Organized by the Hong Kong Arts Development Council (HKADC), HKPAX will feature three ticketed performances and the Asia debuts of two renowned International Showcase programs.

“Paradisum' - Directed and choreographed by Bence Vági

Directed and choreographed by Bence Vági, “Paradisum” received critical acclaim following its world premiere at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. The work features his development of cirque danse, a distinctive performance form that blends contemporary dance, circus arts, and theatre.

Rather than following a linear narrative, Paradisum unfolds through a sequence of evocative, symbolic states, creating a space where ancient myth and contemporary concerns intersect.

Another highlight, “An Isolated Case” — written and directed by Chilean playwright Catalina Ceresuela — draws on her experiences of school bullying during childhood and adolescence. It examines how abuse may be sustained through collective silence, normalization, and failures of institutional responsibility.

The production received Chile’s 19th National Playwriting Award and toured theatres and festivals across the country before making its Asian premiere at HKPAX 2026.

'An Isolated Case” -- written and directed by Chilean playwright Catalina Ceresuela.

In a bid for Hong Kong’s professional small-to-medium-sized arts groups and individual artists to present their bold artistic visions that celebrate the rich diversity of Hong Kong’s performing arts, the Hong Kong Chapter is introduced this year. It serves as an exceptional collaboration platform to assist local artists in expanding their international reach through 20-minute sessions comprising presentations, performance demonstrations, or excerpts.

The Hong Kong Chapter encompasses a wide range of artistic disciplines, including interdisciplinary art, theatre, music, and dance.

The public performance of the Opening Showcase, City Reverie, will take place on October 8 at the Studio Theatre of the Hong Kong Cultural Centre. Two additional ticketed public performances as part of HKPAX 2026’s International Showcase will be presented on October 11 at the East Kowloon Cultural Centre.

Before the curtain rises on HKPAX 2026, audiences and visitors can enjoy a four-evening line-up of free outdoor performances by local and international artists starting on October 6 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre Piazza.

Free performances will be held daily from 4.30 pm to 7.30 pm, featuring local and international artists in a diverse program of dance, Cantonese opera, music, and choral performances.