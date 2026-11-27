Philippine defense and migrant worker authorities have issued a stark warning to citizens against predatory recruitment schemes in Russia after around 30 Filipinos appealed for rescue, saying they were promised civilian jobs only to be forced into military training for deployment to the war in Ukraine.

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The alert from the Department of National Defense and the Department of Migrant Workers followed a viral video showing the Filipino workers dressed in combat uniforms during what appeared to be military drills.

According to reports, the group was lured to Russia with promises of construction and cleaning work before undergoing a month of military training. They have since appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Senator Raffy Tulfo for urgent repatriation.

"We strongly urge our fellow Filipinos, both at home and abroad, to exercise extreme vigilance against predatory recruitment syndicates that may put their lives and safety at risk," Defense spokesman Arsenio Andolong said, confirming inter-agency consultations are underway.

Officials flag signing bonuses as trafficking red flags

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac met with Tulfo, who chairs the Senate committee on migrant workers, on Friday to coordinate rescue efforts alongside the Department of Foreign Affairs. Officials are working to verify the group's exact location and condition while tracing the video's uploader to establish contact.

Cacdac warned jobseekers to be wary of overseas offers for security, warehouse, logistics, or driving roles that promise large signing bonuses and involve military training, describing them as clear indicators of illegal recruitment and human trafficking.

"Don't just rely on social media, links and documents provided by the recruiter. A job you expect will give you a better future should never put your life in danger," the Department of Migrant Workers said, urging applicants to verify agencies through official government channels before accepting offers.

Undersecretary Darlene Pajarito noted that authorities are investigating whether mercenary groups are behind the scheme, while the National Bureau of Investigation is building cases against the recruiters involved. Tulfo also called on the Bureau of Immigration to tighten screening of outbound travelers to verify the legitimacy of their trips.