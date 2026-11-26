It's the year we lost Dolly Parton and Patrick Stewart, Catherine O'Hara and David Hockney.

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From supreme leaders to feminist pioneers to designers, philosophers, economists and Holocaust survivors, here are some of the most notable deaths so far of 2026.

- January -

January 3: Eva Schloss, step-sister of Anne Frank and Auschwitz survivor, spent decades educating about the Holocaust, aged 96

January 7: Renee Good, mother of three, shot and killed by a US immigration agent in Minneapolis while behind the wheel of her car, aged 37

January 13: Claudette Colvin, civil rights pioneer, forerunner to Rosa Parks, aged 86

January 19: Valentino, Italian fashion designer who dressed stars from Elizabeth Taylor and Audrey Hepburn to Julia Roberts and Sharon Stone, aged 93

January 30: Catherine O'Hara, Emmy-award winning Canadian actress who starred in "Schitt's Creek" and "Home Alone", aged 71

- February -

February 15: Robert Duvall, Oscar-winning American actor, known for his roles in "The Godfather" and "Apocalypse Now", aged 95

February 17: Jesse Jackson, US civil rights leader, who marched with Martin Luther King in the 1960s, aged 84

February 25: Antonio Tejero, Spanish Civil Guard officer who led a failed 1981 coup, aged 93

February 28: Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader killed in Tehran during US-Israel strikes at the start of the Middle East war, aged 86

- March -

March 14: Jurgen Habermas, influential German philosopher who saw a united Europe as the only remedy for the rise of nationalism, aged 96

March 19: Umberto Bossi, Italian populist politician who founded the anti-immigrant Northern League party, veteran of the Berlusconi governments, aged 84

March 19: Chuck Norris, US martial arts expert and Hollywood action-film star, aged 86

- April -

April 30: Georg Baselitz, German painter and sculptor, known for his upside-down paintings, aged 88

- May -

May 6: Ted Turner, creator of cable news channel CNN in 1980, pioneer of 24-hour breaking news, aged 87

May 29: Edgar Morin, French sociologist and philosopher, creator of "cinema verite" which revolutionised documentary-film making with its unscripted approach, aged 104

- June -

June 4: Marjane Satrapi, Franco-Iranian author and film director renowned for her graphic novel and film "Persepolis", aged 56

June 11: David Hockney, Britain’s 1960s pop art pioneer whose paintings captured the world in brilliant colour, aged 88

June 21: Ramiro Valdes, rebel fighter with Che Guevara during Cuban revolution, later security chief and symbol of Fidel Castro's repression, aged 94

June 22: Alan Greenspan, US Federal Reserve chief for 18 years to 2006 during unprecedented economic growth but later faulted over 2008 global financial crisis, aged 100

- July -

July 8: Bonnie Tyler, Welsh singer from the 1980s best known for "Total Eclipse of the Heart", aged 75

July 13: Sam Neill, New Zealand actor, best known for his role in "Jurassic Park", aged 78

July 30: Nirmal Purja, acclaimed British-Nepali climber, died in an avalanche during an ascent in Pakistan, aged 43

- August -

August 14: Jason Arday, ex-Cambridge, youngest black professor, found dead in his home amid a furore over claims of academic plagiarism, aged 41

August 14: Yayoi Kusama, Japanese contemporary artist known as the "polka dot queen" for her work featuring dots, nets and infinity motifs, aged 97

August 25: Dolly Parton, country music legend, known for hits such as "Jolene" and "Coat of Many Colors", a rare figure of consensus in a divided America, aged 80

August 25: Tim Curry, English actor best known for his role of Dr Frank-N-Furter in the cult classic musical film "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" of 1975, aged 80

August 27: Ratko Mladic, former Bosnian Serb military chief, dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia", died during life sentence in The Hague for the Srebrenica massacre, the worst atrocity in Europe since the World War II, aged 84

August 28: King Harald V, the King of Norway, a unifying figure who reigned for 35 years, aged 89

- September -

September 2: Gloria Steinem, American journalist, author and activist, a pioneer of the feminist movement, aged 92

September 11: Emma Bonino, Italian centre-left politician, militant feminist and former European commissioner and foreign minister, aged 78

September 14: Peter Max, American pop artist whose psychedelic creations helped define the counterculture aesthetic in the 1960s, aged 88

September 30: Margaret Hamilton, American scientist, who led development of the computer system used by NASA's Apollo lunar program, aged 90

- October -

October 6: Eva Marie Saint, Oscar-winning American actress who starred in classic Hollywood films "On the Waterfront" by Elia Kazan and "North by Northwest" by Alfred Hitchcock, aged 102

October 7: Maricarmen Abascal, a retired woman whose eviction from her home in Madrid sparked a Spanish protest movement against the housing crisis, aged 87

October 12: RJ Mitte, best known for playing Walter White Jr. in the award-winning TV series "Breaking Bad" lived with cerebral palsy and was a disability rights campaigner, aged 34

October 28: Dolores Huerta, labor leader and civil rights icon whose union work changed the lives of migrant workers, aged 96

October 28: Patrick Stewart, British Shakespearean actor who became a Hollywood megastar through roles in the "Star Trek" and "X-Men" franchises, aged 86.

AFP