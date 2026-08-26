America unites in mourning for Dolly Parton

Americans of all stripes united in grief Tuesday over the death of country music legend Dolly Parton, offering a rare moment of agreement as presidents past and present joined giants of entertainment in paying tribute to the beloved star.

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The singer, who was 80, was long heralded as one of the few celebrities that everybody loved.

"Instant sainthood," rocker Jack White, who covered one of Parton's most famous hits "Jolene," said on Instagram.

Linda Ronstadt, who worked with Parton and Emmylou Harris on their album "Trio" said "the world is a poorer place without her."

Fellow country star Reba McEntire hailed Parton for "all the wonderful things you did for us here on earth. Your love, your music and you gave so much with your huge huge heart. There will never ever be another you."

Country star Kacey Musgraves took to X to mourn the passing of a legend of the genre.

"This really really hurts," she wrote. "The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden."

- 'True loss' -

President Donald Trump announced the lowering of flags across the United States for a week, calling Parton's death a "true loss for millions of people."

"Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away," Trump posted on his Truth Social network. "There has never been anyone like her, and never will."

His predecessor Joe Biden called Parton "an American original" who "treated everyone with kindness and respect."

Republican George W. Bush said "she was a great entertainer and even greater person. We respected her work to promote literacy, advance health, and strengthen communities."

Democratic former president Bill Clinton praised her as "one of a kind."

"A great songwriter and performer who told the stories of everyday Americans with honesty, humility, and heart."

New York's mayor, firebrand socialist Zohran Mamdani, said Parton's passing was "truly heartbreaking."

"Dolly Parton was an extraordinary person and an irreplaceable champion of the working class. We are a better country because of her."

- 'A dimmer place' -

Across the world of entertainment there was a palpable sense of loss, but also one of gratefulness for a person whose life was filled with joy and compassion.

Parton's "Steel Magnolias" co-star Julia Roberts said: "Dolly was a magical and joyous human.

"I hold knowing her as a treasure in my life. The sun has dimmed today."

Actress Jane Fonda, who performed opposite Parton in "9 to 5" said she was "devastated" by the loss.

"Dolly will always be with us because she was so present, so powerful, so generous and playful that she is woven into all our lives and hearts forever," Fonda wrote on Instagram.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis said the singer was the exception to an oft-quoted rule.

"They say don't meet your heroes," she wrote on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two of them together. "They were wrong about her."

Singer Kelly Clarkson said Parton had been "a gift."

She "had a way of making everyone feel special, and seen, and welcomed, and as if you were old friends."

Musician Sheryl Crow said Parton's death had left "a hole in the universe."

She was "a loving and compassionate human being, led by goodness in all she did. I will miss knowing she is on the planet."

Opera star Renee Fleming, who recorded a duet with Parton, told AFP the star was "irreplaceable."

"Dolly Parton's goodness shone in whatever she did, from her beautiful, unmistakable voice to her inspiring philanthropy."

Socialite Paris Hilton called Parton "a true icon" and "an inspiration."

"Her talent, heart and kindness touched so many lives, and she truly left this world better than she found it."

- Apple and Amazon -

Beatle Paul McCartney posted about meeting Parton at "the Grand Old Opry" early in her career, adding "she was so bubbly and full of life it is difficult to take in the news that she has passed," in an Instagram post.

Even rapper Eminem praised Parton, and shared a letter she had written him with praise and kind words after he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

"She definitely didn't have to take the time to do it. Even for a kid who mostly listened to rap music, she was an icon. A superstar in every sense," he wrote on X.

Business titans also paid tribute to the Grammy winner.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos said he and wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos were "so grateful to have known her."

"She lifted everyone with her music, her generosity, and her joy," Bezos said

Apple's Tim Cook said called Dolly a "brilliant songwriter, cultural icon and dedicated philanthropist," adding the singer's music "helped light up the world."

AFP