Samsung's non-chip union files injunction in bid to stop vote on bonuses, media reports

A Samsung ‌Electronics' union representing workers in non-semiconductor divisions has filed an injunction with ​a South Korean court in ​a bid to stop an ⁠ongoing vote by workers in ​its semiconductor division on a ​bonus increase, Newsis reported on Tuesday.

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The union comprises about 13,000 workers from the ​smartphones, television and home ​appliances divisions, the news agency said.

The non-chip ‌union ⁠took the action after being told it had no right to join the vote by ​unionised workers ​in ⁠the semiconductor division, Newsis said, citing a union ​representative.

Around 57,000 workers at Samsung began ​voting ⁠on Friday on a pay deal that would ensure large ⁠bonuses ​for memory chip ​workers to avert a planned 18-day strike.

Reuters