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CHINA

Micron union in Taiwan to launch strike as bonus dispute escalates

CHINA
4 hours ago
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A Micron Technology sign is seen outside the company's facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo
A Micron Technology sign is seen outside the company's facility in Taoyuan, Taiwan, September 17, 2026. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

A union representing Micron Technology workers in Taoyuan, Taiwan, said it would launch a strike on Thursday to coincide with a mediation meeting between the US chipmaker and another collective representing workers at its Taichung operations, escalating a dispute over employee bonuses.

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The strike raises the stakes in a labour dispute at one of Micron's most important manufacturing hubs, where it produces DRAM and high-bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, key components in AI servers.

The Taoyuan union said the strike was intended to show solidarity with the Taichung union and to increase pressure on Micron to put forward a concrete profit-sharing proposal.

Micron employs about 15,000 people in Taiwan, with separate unions representing workers at its Taoyuan and Taichung operations. The company has said it has invested more than T$1.6 trillion ($49 billion) on the island.

Mediation between Micron and the Taoyuan union ended without an agreement in September. The union secured authorisation from its members to strike in early October.

The Taichung union, which represents workers at Micron's largest operation in Taiwan, remains in negotiations with the company. It has yet to hold a vote on whether to strike.

The Taoyuan union did not specify how long the solidarity strike would last, saying it would release further details on Thursday.

"Through our actions, we will make our dissatisfaction with the current system heard and demonstrate our determination to establish a fair profit-sharing system," the Taoyuan union said in a statement on Monday.

Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te called last week for Micron and its workers to negotiate "sincerely".

Reuters

 

MicronunionTaiwanstrikebonus dispute

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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