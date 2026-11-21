A lunchtime crowd tucked into colorful salads, grilled prawns and pasta dishes at one of New York's buzziest new restaurants with an unusual setting: an art museum.

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Far from the cafeteria-style fare typically associated with cultural institutions, a crop of ambitious restaurants is turning the city's museums into dining destinations in their own right.

Oberon, housed at the New Museum of Contemporary Art, is among the latest to open its doors, bringing quality food to a Manhattan building better known for exhibiting the likes of Salvador Dali and Marcel Duchamp.

Museum director Massimiliano Gioni conceded that, in a city overflowing with top restaurants, there is "daunting competition."

"Success is going to be: can we succeed in the wider market? That gives you a sense of our ambition, which maybe is completely delusional," he said in an AFP interview.

Gioni was perched inside a booth bordering a 90-seat, oval-shaped dining room which he compared to a "spaceship" -- meticulously designed with artistic flair and frosted windows that shield it from the museum.

Diners do not have to buy admission to eat at the restaurant, which for dinner service is accessed via a separate, speakeasy-like entrance down a graffiti-covered alleyway.

Gioni ultimately hopes that "people come for the restaurant without knowing about the museum."

Oberon -- hailed by luxury magazine Conde Nast Traveler as "Manhattan's most exciting restaurant opening" -- follows a trend of high-end eateries emerging in New York's cultural landmarks.

The Frick Collection opened its Westmoreland cafe last year, Sotheby's auction house launched French restaurant Marcel in April, while MoMA's PS1 site in Queens is opening French-African cafe Symone in early 2027.

Elizabeth Merritt, of the American Alliance of Museums, noted that many of these institutions rely on prominent chefs "that are a draw in and of themselves and may bring new audiences to the museum."

- 'Wishful thinking' -

The gold standard for museum dining is The Modern at MoMA's main site in Manhattan, which has earned two Michelin stars since its 2005 opening.

Christopher Taylor, a hospitality professor at the University of Houston, said The Modern had turned the tide on negative assumptions about museum food.

"I think a lot of people have an image about a museum restaurant, just like a hotel restaurant, as not being as upscale or as quality," he said.

"People aren't going to stick around for a sandwich and a bottle of San Pellegrino," Taylor added. "The dining should match the image the museum has."

Many US cultural hotspots are still reeling from a drop in foot traffic after the Covid pandemic, as well as federal funding cuts under President Donald Trump.

But Taylor said that opening a restaurant actually indicates strong finances -- noting that food operations often run at a loss to build the brand and entice donors.

"Most of these nicer, higher-end restaurants are going into museums that have had huge recent capital improvements and have gained huge endowments or donations that will support them," he said.

At Oberon -- the New Museum's first restaurant in its 49-year history, which opened as part of an $82 million expansion -- it's still too soon to say how profitable it will be.

"We are betting on the idea, which is not a given, that it will contribute to our bottom line. Wishful thinking, but so far, so good," Gioni said.

He is also counting on the bar to play its part, invoking the long-standing relationship between artists and drinking establishments.

"I don't want to be a bad influence, but there is no history of art without a history of bars in the 20th century," he smiled.

AFP