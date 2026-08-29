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WORLD

Trump to mark 9/11 at Pentagon, not New York

WORLD
1 hour ago
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U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on August 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning from Houston where he visited NASA's Johnson Space Center​ and presented the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on August 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning from Houston where he visited NASA's Johnson Space Center​ and presented the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP

US President Donald Trump said Friday he would mark the 25th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks at the Pentagon -- but angrily denied skipping a memorial in New York because of a row over a speech.

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The New York Times reported that Trump originally intended to commemorate the day with remarks at the site of the Twin Towers but changed his plans because the memorial's organizers do not allow speeches.

Asked by reporters why he was not going to New York for the anniversary, Trump replied: "Because I'm going to the Pentagon."

When asked why he could not attend both locations, Trump repeated his answer.

The 9/11 attacks killed nearly 3,000 people.

Hijackers from the Islamist Al-Qaeda network crashed two airliners into the Twin Towers in New York and a third into the Pentagon near Washington, while a fourth plane crashed in a field in Pennsylvania after a revolt by the passengers.

The White House told AFP that Vice President JD Vance was "still traveling" to New York and said that "all three sites will be represented with administration officials in attendance."

"On the 25th anniversary of this tragic day, the President will remember those who were killed at the hands of evil terrorists, honor their loved ones, and pay tribute to the brave first responders who put their lives on the line to rescue their fellow Americans," White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said in a statement.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Trump had earlier issued a lengthy social media post slamming The New York Times report, with a harsh, renewed attack on one of its journalists, Maggie Haberman, whom he called "Maggot Hagerman."

"This is more Corrupt News, I’ve been to New York many times over the years, and no one ever speaks, it’s a 'solemn ceremony!'" Trump said on his Truth Social network.

"I never even thought of what Maggot made up, and besides, I would love not to speak, because I’m speaking all the time, and this is a day to remember the victims, and their beautiful family members."

AFP

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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