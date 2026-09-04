logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

New York's Muslims reclaim their city after 9/11 backlash

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP Asad Dandia poses for a portrait in the Harlem area of New York on August 22, 2026.
Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP Asad Dandia poses for a portrait in the Harlem area of New York on August 22, 2026.

Asad Dandia was eight when he watched the September 11, 2001 attacks on television at his Pakistani-immigrant parents' home in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Then came the backlash -- years of Islamophobia as Americans processed attacks that had killed nearly 3,000 people.

There was anger, suspicion and worse.

At 19, Dandia experienced a police informant posing as a friend to infiltrate his family home, part of a now-disgraced surveillance effort purportedly seeking to detect Islamic extremism.

Today, though, the 33-year-old historian finds a New York transformed: one with its first Muslim mayor, public prayers in Times Square and new mosques rising across the city.

"Twenty-five years after 9/11, we mourn and we grieve what happened, and at the same time, we recognize that I am not responsible for what happened," he told AFP.

"I don't deserve to be targeted for what happened, and I am as much of a New Yorker as anybody else in that respect," said Dandia, who leads walking tours centered on the city's Muslim communities.

Islamophobia surged in the United States after the 2001 attacks in which militants hijacked airliners and flew them into Manhattan's World Trade Center and the Pentagon outside Washington. A fourth plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field after a passenger revolt.

Muslims reported increased public assaults and harassment, and some stopped wearing visual markers such as hijabs in a bid to conceal their religion.

Meanwhile, US authorities monitored Muslims by requiring thousands of men and boys to register with the government, leading to many being deported from the country.

"Everyone was in such fear," said Mohammed Razvi, a native Pakistani who founded the Council of Peoples Organization nonprofit to support Muslims in New York after 9/11.

"We had gunshots fired in our neighborhood by individuals who felt that we were responsible," he added.

Razvi said he started introducing himself as "Mo" after 9/11 to avoid the stigma he encountered when saying "Mohammad."

"Muslims trying to live the American dream were being blamed for something they had nothing to do with or even control," he said.

 

- 'Terrifying' -

 

In New York, police began surveilling hundreds of Muslims as part of their counterterrorism strategy, often targeting people without evidence of wrongdoing.

Dandia experienced this as a 19-year-old college student, when a young Bangladeshi man joined a mutual aid charity he had started.

The pair grew close: sharing meals, playing sports and even sleeping at Dandia's home. But seven months later, the man revealed that he was an NYPD informant sent to monitor Dandia and his community.

"It was heartbreaking, but it was also terrifying," he recalled. "My relationship with the world around me shifted underneath my feet."

After his ordeal, Dandia and rights groups won a landmark legal settlement that restricted the NYPD from launching similar surveillance programs and established a watchdog to monitor the force.

For Gadier Abbas, an attorney with the Council on American-Islamic Relations, the NYPD program was the prime example of the "anti-Muslim hysteria" that followed 9/11.

But today, Abbas said, "there is a lot of hope."

"You see American Muslims in every single walk of life, almost at every single level, and that's a testament to the vibrancy of the community."

 

- 'Power' -

 

New York will soon boast the largest mosque in the state -- one of more than 100 added since 2001 in New York -- while Muslims are a rising cultural and political force.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, who took his oath of office on a Quran, has become the new face of American leftist politics.

Still, Islamophobia persists in the city where around nine percent of the population is Muslim.

In March, a far-right influencer organized a "Stop the Islamic Takeover of New York City" rally outside the mayor's residence.

Meanwhile, a conservative senator has said Mamdani should be sent to Guantanamo Bay, the US detention camp best known for holding 9/11 suspects.

Some relatives of September 11 victims have called for Mamdani -- an avid supporter of Palestinian rights -- to skip this year's 9/11 memorial, while other families have defended the mayor.

Dandia acknowledged Islamophobia had not disappeared, but he was optimistic about how far New York's Muslim community has come.

"I've seen the growth of our institutional power, but also the recognition by other New Yorkers who are not Muslim, that we are all part of this city together," he said.

"I think that's really valuable because, you know, Rome was not built overnight, and it was not built by one person or one group of people. It was built by the community."

AFP

New YorkMuslimsreclaimcity9/11backlash

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by HENNY RAY ABRAMS / AFP In this file photo pedestrians standing on the Brooklyn waterfront look across the East River towards the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan, New York on September 11, 2001.
Educators keep 9/11 memory alive for next generation, 25 years on
WORLD
30-08-2026 17:08 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / US GOVERNMENT / AFP. This handout photo obtained March 1, 2003, shows, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, alleged organizer of the September 11, 2001, attacks, shortly after his capture.
US judge throws out confessions of alleged 9/11 mastermind: report
WORLD
29-08-2026 17:07 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump waves after stepping off Marine One after landing at the Ellipse near the White House on August 28, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning from Houston where he visited NASA's Johnson Space Center​ and presented the Artemis II crew with the Congressional Space Medal of Honor. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP
Trump to mark 9/11 at Pentagon, not New York
WORLD
29-08-2026 16:44 HKT
Participants of a rally in support of Maju Forest, a secondary forest where authorities have proposed a public housing development that would partially redevelop the site, take a selfie with a signage they made in Hong Lim Park in Singapore, August 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ore Huiying
Singapore's plan to clear forest for housing faces a backlash
WORLD
21-08-2026 17:10 HKT
A supporter checks the gambling site 'Kalshi" just before State Assembly member, Alex Bores (D-NY) gives a speech to supporters at his watch party at The Freehand Hotel after conceding the congressional race to Micah Lasher who will replace Rep Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in NY's 12th Congressional District on June 23, 2026 in New York City. AFP
New York attorney general sues Kalshi over alleged illegal gambling
FINANCE
31-07-2026 15:20 HKT
Cast member Matt Damon attends the "The Odyssey" world premiere in London, Britain, July 6, 2026. REUTERS/Isabel Infantes
'The Odyssey' sparks IMAX stampede -- and a backlash
WORLD
25-07-2026 15:07 HKT
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Food vendor William Arevalo poses for a picture in his electric battery powered food cart in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park on July 23, 2026 in New York City.
New York's noisy food carts go electric in clean air trial
WORLD
25-07-2026 14:01 HKT
Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani looks over notes in the green room before participating in a mayoral debate, in New York, U.S. October 16, 2025. Angelina Katsanis/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
NY mayor says city can't arrest Netanyahu on ICC warrant
WORLD
22-07-2026 12:41 HKT
Androgyny (4th from L) and fans celebrate Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Champagne Problems on July 04, 2026 in New York City. Stephanie Augello/Getty Images/AFP
Taylor Swift paid $160,000 for New York wedding permit: mayor
WORLD
11-07-2026 17:28 HKT
A screen displays a message referencing singer Taylor Swift and National Football League (NFL) player Travis Kelce outside Madison Square Garden, the venue for their reported wedding celebrations, in New York, U.S., July 3, 2026. REUTERS/Angelina Katsanis
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are married, publicist says as pair hosts New York celebration
WORLD
04-07-2026 10:27 HKT
Louis Koo and production house sued for $149 million over unpaid loan
NEWS
20 hours ago
Leslie Cheung 70th birthday exhibition brings the legend back to fans
NEWS
18 hours ago
Veteran actor and dancer Lau Siu-ming dies at 94
NEWS
03-09-2026 00:24 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.