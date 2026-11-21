Countries opened a path Saturday towards finding an international agreement on regulating lethal autonomous weapons systems -- though campaigners seeking to stop so-called killer robots were disappointed by the "weakened" outcome.

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After five gruelling days of talks at the United Nations, which dragged on into overtime, states agreed on building some form of pact over the next two years.

However, with warfare being radically transformed by artificial intelligence, non-governmental organisations wanted far swifter, legally binding rules on handing power over human life and death to autonomous machines.

With full consensus required for any decision, talks at the UN's Review Conference of the Convention on Conventional Weapons in Geneva finally concluded at nearly 4:45 am (0345 GMT) on Saturday.

The 128 countries party to the convention "agreed to launch the elaboration of an international instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems, which should be conducted over the next two years", conference president Julien Thoni told reporters afterwards.

While a majority of states want a legally binding agreement, countries that have the technology, including the United States and Russia, are reluctant to have their hands tied.

- Two-year timeline -

The process ahead should flesh out "which weapons can be forbidden according to international humanitarian law, and which is not forbidden but can be regulated", Thoni told AFP.

The Swiss diplomat said the parties would work on the instrument, and then decide on whether it should be a treaty, along with the extent to which its provisions should be binding.

He stressed that having the world's major military powers agreeing to work towards an instrument on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS) was a big step forward.

Brazilian ambassador Frederico Meyer described a balancing act as "some countries have the power, some countries have the majority".

Before midnight, during a break in talks, delegates spent a long period huddled tightly around Russia's representative.

Later, a group of 15 delegates broke out for hushed talks on a staircase.

Diplomats inside could be seen pointing at amended text on the screens and refuelling on packets of crisps.

- 'Watered down' -

Campaign groups said the outcome fell well short of expectations.

Once activated, LAWS are capable of selecting and attacking targets without any human intervention.

According to Stop Killer Robots, a global coalition of more than 300 organisations, such systems have already been tested or deployed, including during the war in Ukraine.

"States adopted a watered-down mandate that fails to chart a clear path towards a legally binding instrument," said the group.

"Over 95 states expressed their support for a treaty. In the final hours, a small number of states weakened the mandate introducing uncertainty about the legal status of the final document."

- Diplomacy lagging behind technology -

Verity Coyle, the deputy director for arms at Human Rights Watch, said the outcome "does not provide the urgent action needed to agree new rules -- but the technology is racing ahead", she said.

Rain Liivoja, a director of the Asia-Pacific Institute for Law and Security, said the decision was one "nobody wanted but everyone could grudgingly live with", adding that consensus merely "makes everyone equally unhappy".

"It remains possible -- likely, even -- that there will be no treaty by the end of 2028," he added.

UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu said getting an instrument completed in two years was a "very compressed timeframe" which would require "a lot of negotiations".

She said countries should start thinking as soon as Monday about how to get as strong an instrument as possible to ban and regulate LAWS.

"The consequences of not having a strong instrument are very clear," she told reporters.

She said a group of governmental experts from the countries would make recommendations on the legal nature and specific form of the instrument, including whether it should be a binding protocol.

"The path to, or possibility to, have a legally binding instrument is still open," she insisted.

AFP