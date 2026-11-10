logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump sees 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar PM talks

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians take pictures of a burning anti-US and anti-Israel billboard depicting US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance during a rally in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.
Photo by ATTA KENARE / AFP Iranians take pictures of a burning anti-US and anti-Israel billboard depicting US special envoy Steve Witkoff, US President Donald Trump, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US Vice President JD Vance during a rally in Tehran's Enqelab Square on November 4, 2026.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday there was momentum toward ending the war with Iran, as he declared that the country "militarily, is effectively over," but kept open the possibility of new strikes.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump met at the White House with Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani -- a key mediator in the Iran war. It was his first meeting with a foreign leader since his party's massive losses in the midterm elections.

Trump later posted on Truth Social that the two leaders had "an excellent conversation" and that "much was discussed with respect to the Islamic Republic of Iran."

In the weeks leading up to the midterms, there was widespread speculation that US strikes against Iran would resume soon after.

However, Trump has talked down resuming the conflict while leaving the door open to further strikes -- a position he reiterated Monday at a White House press briefing.

"Iran, militarily, is effectively over. We're just keeping it the status quo," Trump told reporters. "But if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded, and ready to go."

In his social post on Monday, Trump said that he believed further strikes were "quite unlikely" given that key US allies in the Gulf "would prefer the status quo."

"We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected," Trump said.

 

- 'Imaginary talks' -

 

Iranian officials meanwhile expressed defiance at the continued pressure from Washington.

The Islamic republic's top security chief, Mohsen Rezai, wrote on X late Monday that the US "flails like a desperate gambler," telling Washington to "fold your hand. Stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks."

Earlier, Tehran's top negotiator Mahammad Bagher Ghalibaf claimed on X that Israel was pushing the US deeper into conflict, adding that "unless Washington drops the 'Israel First' mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age."

On the ground in Iran, strikes -- which have not been publicly acknowledged by the US military -- are continuing, according to Iranian authorities.

The island of Qeshm, located in the Strait of Hormuz, was targeted overnight from Sunday to Monday, the provincial deputy governor stated on state television.

Trump has acknowledged that the highly unpopular war with Iran was at least partially responsible for the Republicans' defeat, not least because it has contributed to rising prices in the US economy.

AFP

Trumppositive momentumIranQatarPMtalks

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A B‑1B Lancer bomber arrives at RAF Fairford airbase, after police declared a major incident at the base and arrested several men on suspicion of offences under the Explosives Act, who have since been released on bail, in Fairford, Gloucestershire, Britain, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Toby Shepheard
US aircraft evacuated from second UKA?base due to Iran threat, WSJ reports
WORLD
14 mins ago
Photo by MAUDE BRULARD / AFP This photograph shows empty refrigerators in a Delhaize supermarket in Boortmeerbeek some 30 km from Brussels, on November 2, 2026 following an IT incident.
France says Iran behind 'unprecedented' cyberattacks on fridges
WORLD
4 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump says FBI probing Nvidia CEO Huang as China controversy deepens
FINANCE
4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang as US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) looks on after speaking to the media at the White House driveway following a luncheon for tech leaders in the East Room, in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
Trump's close ties to Nvidia's Huang scrutinized after foreign intelligence concerns
WORLD
5 hours ago
US President Donald Trump takes questions next to UFC CEO Dana White in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 9, 2026. REUTERS/Aaron Schwartz
Trump sets off bedlam in White House briefing room with UFC chiefA?Dana White
WORLD
6 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Trump revives election fraud claims after crushing midterm defeat
WORLD
9 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
French officials blame Iran for refrigerator hacks, vow retaliation
WORLD
12 hours ago
Photo: Reuters
Iraq has reached understandings with US to allow oil exports through Hormuz, minister says
WORLD
09-11-2026 06:21 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says he is highly unlikely to order Iran strikes if talks progress
WORLD
09-11-2026 06:16 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Trump says he wants UFC chief Dana White for White House press secretary
WORLD
08-11-2026 06:25 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
21 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.