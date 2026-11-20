US President Donald Trump has long reveled in the pomp and ceremony of international summitry but has often come away with little to show for his signature brand of personalized diplomacy.

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His meeting on Thursday with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin has starkly exposed the limits of that approach, analysts said.

Trump went into the unprecedented three-way summit in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen seeking to reassert himself internationally after being politically weakened at home with his Republican Party's loss of control of Congress in this month’s midterm elections.

He is also still locked in a tense stalemate with Iran in a war that polls show is very unpopular and which has driven down his approval ratings.

But while the three leaders agreed on a symbolic "peace declaration" reaffirming that nuclear war should never be fought, they announced no plans for arms control talks long sought by Trump. They also showed no signs of advances on issues such as Iran, Ukraine and Taiwan, or on narrowing gaps over trade and artificial intelligence.

Instead, the leaders appeared content to gloss over major differences, with Xi able to burnish his diplomatic credentials by hosting a big-power gathering. Putin was able to present Russia, a comparative economic lightweight, as appearing on par with the world’s two most powerful leaders without making major concessions.

Some analysts said the outcome of the Shenzhen summit may actually diminish Trump’s stature on the world stage as he enters the lame-duck phase of his presidency, while bolstering two of Washington’s main adversaries.

“Trump has always loved the pageantry and the sense that he's sitting down with the most important people in the world, and he got that moment,” said Christopher Preble, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center think tank in Washington.

“But as in other summits, it’s hard to see any substantive progress made on any major issue.”

For Trump, it fit the pattern of many of his leader-to-leader encounters since returning to office last year, including earlier meetings with Xi and Putin that did not yield breakthroughs, and his inconclusive first-term summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Responding to queries from Reuters, White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said: "After four years of weakness under Joe Biden, President Trump effectively restored American strength – and his events in Asia showcased the great respect and deference that world leaders bestow upon our country under this president’s bold leadership.

"President Trump will meet with anyone in order to advance our country’s interests," she added.

ENGAGING DIRECTLY WITH RIVALS

Trump has framed his willingness to engage directly with autocratic leaders such as Xi, Putin and Kim as decisive, high-profile efforts to gain results in ways that his predecessors avoided.

Democratic lawmakers and other critics have said that Trump has failed to lay the groundwork needed to prepare for such summits, lacks clear objectives and seems to cozy up to authoritarian leaders, while often pressuring traditional US allies.

After his meeting, Trump told NBC News that, “on a scale of zero to 10, I think it was a 12,” offering the kind of upbeat assessment he often makes after such events.

Trump, a former reality TV star who relishes political showmanship, has signaled that his definition of diplomatic success places as much emphasis on the spectacle surrounding him as on any agreements reached at the negotiating table.

Asked ahead of the meeting what he hoped to accomplish, Trump suggested in a Fox News interview that he had already secured a victory simply in the way he was received in China on Wednesday, when, in an unprecedented gesture, Xi greeted him directly at the airport with an elaborate military welcome.

The three-way meeting had drawn comparisons, particularly in Russia, with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the United States, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

Such a comparison was particularly worrisome for Ukraine, which is engaged in a four-year-old war with invading Russian forces.

But Thursday’s less-than-90-minute summit was not another Yalta, which lasted for more than a week and involved detailed discussions and far-reaching decisions.

European allies, who met in Berlin on Thursday to show their support for Ukraine, were indignant that Trump embraced Putin as a "friend” and that Europe was absent from the Shenzhen discussions.

Speaking to reporters in Berlin, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said: "The meeting in Shenzhen was apparently first and foremost a photo op.”

Mindful of how much weight Trump puts on personal rapport as he crafts foreign policy decisions, many world leaders – from Europe to Asia and Latin America - have used flattery to seek an edge.

The Shenzhen meeting has also raised questions about what Trump has planned when he hosts the Group of 20 summit in mid-December at his golf resort in Florida, where he is expected to meet Xi again and could potentially see Putin, analysts say – though the Russian leader has not been formally invited.

Reflecting the challenges Trump could face in Washington when the balance of congressional power shifts in January, US Senator Charles Schumer of New York, who leads Democrats in the Senate, called Trump’s meeting with Xi and Putin “a historic embarrassment that people will remember long into the future.”

"Trump keeps acting like he struck the diplomatic deal of the century, but he didn't secure any meaningful commitments from China or Russia that will last even a millisecond,” Schumer said.

SEEKING A NUCLEAR DEAL

Still, some analysts said the Shenzhen summit – by bringing adversaries together – could be a plus for international stability.

Daryl Kimball, executive director of the US-based Arms Control Association, said it was “positive” that the countries with the three largest nuclear arsenals issued a statement that "reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.” They also agreed to hold a nuclear risk reduction dialogue, though gave no time frame.

But, Kimball added, “we need much more than rhetoric."

As he flew back to Washington, Trump told Reuters by phone that a three-way deal to limit nuclear arms was “a very hard thing” for him to achieve. China has resisted this, given its arsenal is much smaller than those of the other two powers.

With two years left in office and still in command of broad foreign policy powers of the US presidency, analysts say Trump may continue this brand of personal diplomacy, in part because he values unpredictability in his foreign affairs.

"Ultimately the proof of all of this is what is the resolution in Iran, what is resolution in Ukraine, if any," said Josh Lipsky, vice president of international economics at the Atlantic Council think tank. "That's how this will be judged over history."

Reuters