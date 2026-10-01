logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

AI agents tried to hack a Canadian government website, research firm says

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
"AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

An artificial intelligence research firm said on Wednesday AI agents tried to hack into a Canadian government website, casting the effort as a failed hacking attempt, while Canada said there were no indications its systems were compromised.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

AI research firm Transluce said the attempts exhibited tactics "consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe." But it added that it was not confidently attributing these attempts to OpenAI.

The agents attempted to access Library and Archives Canada on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said in a blog post. Transluce said it disclosed the action to the Canadian government on Monday.

The Canadian Centre for Cyber Security said on Tuesday it was aware of reports of suspected AI agent activity. "There is no indication that government systems have been compromised at this time," it said in a statement.

"We do not confidently attribute these attempts to OpenAI, but they exhibit tactics consistent with prior observed agent activity that we have attributed to OpenAI in a similar timeframe," Transluce said.

OpenAI said it was "aware of reports of OpenAI models attempting to access publicly available information from Canadian government websites." A spokesperson said OpenAI was reviewing the reported findings and had provided an initial briefing to Canadian officials conducting the government's review.

GOVERNMENTS STRUGGLE TO KEEP PACE WITH AI ADVANCES

The ​world's leading AI companies have warned ⁠of the risks posed by AI to ​humanity, appealing for governments to work together to ​manage the increasingly powerful technology. Governments around the world have struggled to keep pace with rapid advances in AI.

Free online service arquivo.pt, the national Portuguese web archive that is operated by the Portuguese Foundation for Science and Technology, captured 899 requests hitting the "collection-search" service of the Library and Archives Canada, including a series of apparently failed rudimentary hacking attempts, on May 28 and June 9, Transluce said.

Several recent breaches globally by rogue AI agents have alarmed governments and companies.

Last week, Australia said an OpenAI agent breached a government health data portal in June, gaining unauthorised access to files, in ​what was the first known instance of an AI agent hacking into a government website.

OpenAI apologised on Tuesday for the hacking of the Australian government website by the rogue AI agent.

Reuters

AI agentshackCanadagovernment websiteresearch

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at a press conference during the United Nations General Assembly, revealing that an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in New York, US, September 23, 2026. AAP/Mick Tsikas via REUTERS
OpenAI apologies for Australian government website hack, pledges to rebuild trust
WORLD
29-09-2026 13:18 HKT
A keyboard is placed in front of a displayed OpenAI logo in this illustration taken February 21, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked government website, checks for more breaches
INNOVATION
24-09-2026 15:58 HKT
Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Richard Marles and Minister for Government Services Katy Gallagher arrive at a press conference after it was revealed an AI agent developed by OpenAI infiltrated an Australian government website in June, in Sydney, Australia, September 24, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams
Australia says OpenAI agent hacked into government website
WORLD
24-09-2026 09:26 HKT
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman sits for a conversation with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference at the Moscone Center on September 15, 2026 in San Francisco, California. Dreamforce is an annual event that highlights the company's technologies and encourages professional networking. Benjamin Fanjoy/Getty Images/AFP
British Columbia sues OpenAI in US court over Canada school shooting
WORLD
22-09-2026 11:47 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump, surrounded by Secret Service agents, walks to his motorcade after landing aboard Marine One at the Elipse near the White House on September 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. Trump spent the afternoon campaigning for the midterms in North Carolina before returning to the White House. Roberto Schmidt/Getty Images/AFP
Trump threatens EU over 'hostile' Canada association plan
WORLD
17-09-2026 11:56 HKT
Photo by CHRISTOPHE LICOPPE / EUROPEAN UNION / AFP This handout photograph taken and released by the European Union on September 16, 2026 shows European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (L) greeting Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney during her annual keynote address to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France.
EU chief pitches 'associate member' status for Canada
WORLD
17-09-2026 09:47 HKT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, upon his arrival at the European Parliament ahead of the State of the European Union address (SOTEU), in Strasbourg, France, September 16, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
EU opens door for Canada to become its first associate member, von der Leyen says
WORLD
16-09-2026 18:45 HKT
Peter Brewin, digital assets leader at PwC Hong Kong, and Dominic Maffei, Anchorpoint chief executive. Anchorpoint
Anchorpoint partners with PwC HK to launch edu, research program on tokenized money
FINANCE
15-09-2026 15:52 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney makes a live address on Canada’s plan to build a stronger economy, in advance of the 2025 Budget, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, October 22, 2025. REUTERS/Patrick Doyle/File Photo
Australia 'on the same page' as Canada as it seeks deeper EU alliance, minister says
WORLD
15-09-2026 14:49 HKT
Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Reuters
Canada agrees on C$350 million air defense package for Ukraine, Carney says
WORLD
11-09-2026 05:36 HKT
Govt assists HK resident in returning home after completion of 26-year sentence in the Philippines
NEWS
29-09-2026 22:15 HKT
Tang Lung-wai returns to HK after 26 years in Philippine prison, hopes to work as delivery driver
NEWS
30-09-2026 05:45 HKT
A flydubai flight bound for Dubai is seen before taking off from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on September 30, 2026. (AFP)
Netanyahu says one flydubai pilot wanted to crash plane, 'major disaster' averted
WORLD
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.