logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Harry, Meghan visit Brussels after Thomas Markle arrest

WORLD
33 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will visit Brussels on Tuesday, a trip that comes days after her estranged father was charged over alleged possession of child sexual abuse images.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The couple, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will attend an event at the European Parliament about the dangers facing children on social media.

It will be the first time Meghan has been seen in public since her father Thomas Markle was arrested in Florida on Friday and charged with one count of "possession of child pornography".

It will also mark the first time the couple appear together at a public event abroad since they returned to live in Britain this summer after six years in the United States.

They will open The Lost Screen Memorial displaying images of children affected by online abuse and exploitation.

They had been due to give a joint speech, but only Harry is now expected to speak. He will also take part in a panel event with international activists.

An unnamed source told the UK's Daily Telegraph newspaper that Meghan is "just not strong enough emotionally to be doing any public speaking" following her father's arrest.

An anonymous friend was quoted as saying in the Times that Harry will speak about "child safety".

"You can read into his speech what you will, and it can be taken in any number of ways," they said.

The 82-year-old Markle was taken into custody by FBI agents early Friday at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida.

The US Justice Department said Markle allegedly "kept child sexual abuse material (CSAM), including sexually explicit photographs of himself with prepubescent girls, in two Los Angeles-area storage units he rented for nearly two decades."

Markle could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

British tabloids reported last month that pictures of child sex abuse had been found at Markle's former home in the Philippines, allegations later confirmed by police in the Southeast Asian country.

He denied those allegations.

Meghan released a statement saying she was "deeply distressed" by the accusations, adding she had blocked contact between him and her children Archie 7, and Lilibet, 5, over previous "troubling and disturbing" allegations.

 

- 'Call to action' -

 

Tuesday's event, hosted by Spanish MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, highlights the "urgent need to make the digital world safer for every child", a statement said, adding it was a "call to action" for policymakers, technology companies and society to do more to protect children.

The installation shows 50 enlarged images of children who died as a result of harm they suffered on social media, taken from their parents' lock screens.

Harry and Meghan quit royal duties in early 2020, but carry out similar activities in a private capacity.

On Sunday, Harry attended a Remembrance Day event in a small town, while his father King Charles III led the nation in a two-minute silence at the Cenotaph in London honouring soldiers killed in the line of duty.

AFP

HarryMeghanBrusselsThomas Marklearrest

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Meghan Markle appears onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. REUTERS/Caitlin Ochs
Meghan on TV menu for 'Junior MasterChef Australia'
WORLD
27-10-2026 14:08 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Prince Harry says he wants to reconcile with family
WORLD
21-10-2026 04:10 HKT
Photo by ODD ANDERSEN / AFP Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, arrive at the 2023 Invictus Games in Duesseldorf, western Germany on September 13, 2023.
Prince Harry, Meghan make first joint public appearance since UK return
WORLD
15-10-2026 19:18 HKT
Photo by TATYANA MAKEYEVA / AFP A woman walks past Moscow's high-security Lefortovo prison, used to jail those being investigated by the FSB security services, on October 14, 2026.
Japan denies spying after Russia arrests journalist
WORLD
15-10-2026 14:45 HKT
A Chinese national flag is hoisted at the Chinese embassy in Tokyo, Japan November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato
China's top prosecutor arrests former Chengdu mayor suspected of bribery
CHINA
15-10-2026 10:33 HKT
Yi Huiman, chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), attends a meeting of Fujian delegation on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC), at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 5, 2019. Picture taken March 5, 2019. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo
China to arrest former securities regulator chief Yi Huiman on bribery suspicion
CHINA
30-09-2026 11:57 HKT
A man types on a computer keyboard in front of the displayed cyber code in this illustration picture taken on March 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/Illustration
Dutch 'reformed hacker' arrested in ShinyHunters investigation, police and ex-boss say
WORLD
29-09-2026 09:37 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, disembark after sailing on Sydney Harbour with veterans from the Invictus Australia community, in Sydney, Australia, April 17, 2026. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/File Photo
Prince Harry, Meghan switch children's school over security concerns: UK media
WORLD
15-09-2026 13:31 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Prince Harry's children moving school after two days over security concerns
WORLD
15-09-2026 06:01 HKT
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, leave after the National Service of Thanksgiving held at St Paul's Cathedral as part of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, June 3, 2022. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez/File Photo
Harry and Meghan surprised by King Charles' letter on their status
WORLD
08-09-2026 18:31 HKT
Sunset Peak hikers stranded as Pak Kung Au Bus Station swamped by queues
NEWS
21 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
5 hours ago
Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair claims CCTV past, faces spy allegations
WORLD
09-11-2026 13:22 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.