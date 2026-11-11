logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Thomas Markle sent back to jail after cutting off his ankle bracelet

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A security guard waits outside an assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida, US, November 6, 2026, before the arrival of Thomas Markle Sr., after he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. REUTERS/Chris Urso
A security guard waits outside an assisted living facility in Lakeland, Florida, US, November 6, 2026, before the arrival of Thomas Markle Sr., after he was charged with one count of possession of child pornography. REUTERS/Chris Urso

Thomas Markle, an accused child sexual predator and the estranged father of Britain's Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, was sent back to jail on Tuesday after cutting off an electronic ankle monitor he was ordered to wear as a condition of home confinement.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin found that the father-in-law of Prince Harry had violated the terms of his pretrial release and ordered him returned to federal custody without bond at a hearing in Tampa, Florida, court records showed.

Thomas Markle, 82,had been arrested and charged on Friday with a single federal count of possessing child sexual abuse material, including two explicit photographs of himself posed with a naked underage girl and other images of him with children in various stages of undress.

According to an FBI affidavit filed in court as part of the criminal complaint lodged against him, one of the photos showed a naked girl in a room that appears to be part of a motel chain in the Philippines, where Markle previously resided and where authorities initiated an investigation of him last month.

The affidavit says federal agents seized the material in question, includingphotographic slides, film negatives and books, from two storage units Markle had rented in Los Angeles since 2008.

Commenting on the case on Friday, FBI Director Kash Patel said Markle "targeted innocent children and sought to steal their innocence through his criminal actions."

Markle, who most recently resided at an assisted-living facility in Lakeland, Florida, near Tampa, denied possessing sexually explicit photos of children when such allegations first surfaced, telling the Daily Mail they were untrue and "sick lies."

 

HOME CONFINEMENT GROWS 'UNTENABLE'

No plea was entered during Markle's initial court hearing last Friday, and the judge permitted him to be released from custody on condition that he submit to home detention and the wearing of an electronic monitoring device.

But federal prosecutors said they asked the judge to revoke home-release and keep him locked up pending trial after he was found to have cut the ankle bracelet off early Monday morning.

Agreeing that Markle's housing situation had "become untenable," Griffin granted prosecutors' request. Markle was then re-arrested and returned to federal custody, according to the US Attorney's Office in Los Angeles, where the case against him was brought.

The judge stipulated that Markle was to be kept in a detention facility "separate, to the extent practicable, from" the general jail population. She also ordered Markle to undergo a "prompt medical evaluation."

The Tampa-based federal public defender assigned to represent Markle did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Griffin on Friday ordered Markle to undergo a psychiatric examination to determine whether he was mentally competent to face prosecution. The judge said she found "reasonable cause to believe" he was suffering from some mental deficiency, based in part on his advanced age and a "lack of recall" he demonstrated during last week's court appearance.

 

MEGHAN IN PUBLIC

Meghan, an American actor, has been estranged from her father since the run-up to her marriage to King Charles' younger son, Harry, in 2018, when the duchess has said she first became aware of the allegations against the elder Markle. She has said she was "deeply distressed" over the matter, which led her to cut off contact between her father and her two children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

On Tuesday in Brussels, Meghan made her first public appearance since her father was charged, attending an event with Harry at the European Parliament to mark the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial, an art installation commemorating children who died as a result of suffering harm on social media.

Harry delivered a speech at the event, but Meghan canceled her planned address, a spokesperson for the couple said. Neither responded to questions shouted at them by journalists at the gathering.

Reuters

Thomas Marklejailankle bracelet

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak during the 2021 Global Citizen Live festival at the Great Lawn, Central Park on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Harry, Meghan visit Brussels after Thomas Markle arrest
WORLD
21 hours ago
Saurav Das, chief spokesperson of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), speaks next to Ashutosh Ranka, co-convenner of CJP, during a press conference at the Press Club of India following their release, amid protests demanding the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi, India, October 11, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra
India's 'cockroach' movement leaders detained in jail for five days, party and police say
WORLD
14-10-2026 15:59 HKT
Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate sit as their lawyer Howard Srebnick urges U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis to release the brothers on bail from a Miami jail as they contest extradition to Britain, where they are wanted on rape charges, at the federal C. Clyde Atkins U.S. Courthouse in Miami, Florida, U.S. August 27, 2026 in this courtroom sketch. Omnimedia Arts Inc/Lothar Speer via REUTERS
Tate brothers to remain in US jail pending judge's ruling
WORLD
28-08-2026 16:57 HKT
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Tate brothers to press for release from US jail during extradition fight
WORLD
27-08-2026 18:04 HKT
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
'Not a Marriott:' Tate brothers held in solitary confinement in Miami jail
WORLD
12-08-2026 19:14 HKT
A bullet ant (Paraponera clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo
South Korea restaurant owner faces jail for ant sorbet
WORLD
22-07-2026 17:31 HKT
Photo by TIMUR MATAHARI / AFP An Indonesian military officer escorts defendants to a trial in a baby trafficking case at the Bandung District Court in Bandung, West Java, on July 21, 2026.
Indonesia sentences leader of baby trafficking ring to 7 years jail
WORLD
21-07-2026 17:29 HKT
Photo by ALEX WROBLEWSKI / AFP The Lincoln Memorial and reflecting pool are seen from the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on June 30, 2026.
Ex-US Olympian faces 10 years for alleged Reflecting Pool vandalism
WORLD
03-07-2026 11:43 HKT
A Cambodian soldier walks past a building, damaged by an artillery, during a visit of delegation of foreign diplomats to inspect a damaged area along the Thailand-Cambodia's border, following a ceasefire between Cambodia and Thailand, in Oddar Meanchey, Cambodia, August 1, 2025. REUTERS/Soveit Yarn/File Photo
Cambodia court upholds 14-years jail for journalists over border photo
WORLD
26-03-2026 18:28 HKT
Park Wang-yeol, an alleged "drug lord” who was serving a 60-year term in a Philippines prison for the murder of three South Koreans and who is accused of running a drug trafficking ring in the country from the prison, walks as he is escorted by detectives upon his arrival at the Incheon International airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 25, 2026. Yonhap via REUTERS
South Korean alleged 'drug lord' running ring from Philippines jail extradited
WORLD
25-03-2026 16:47 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
5 hours ago
Jensen Huang's mistress background revealed, reportedly graduated from HKBU
FINANCE
10-11-2026 10:10 HKT
X@_FORAB
Nvidia CEO affair scandal widens as Chinese businesswoman reportedly questioned by Singapore authorities
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.