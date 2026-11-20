A foreign tourist has sparked widespread outrage online in Japan after video footage showed her gripping and hanging from the bottom of the iconic Kaminarimon lantern at Tokyo's historic Sensoji Temple while posing for a photograph.

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The viral clip shows the woman holding onto the lower rim of the giant red lantern in Asakusa and lifting one leg as if hanging from a pull-up bar. After an onlooker shouted "Don't touch it!" in English, she released her grip, leaving the massive structure visibly swaying.

Measuring approximately 3.9 meters tall and 3.3 meters wide, the 700-kilogram lantern is an intricate piece of traditional Japanese craftsmanship made primarily of fragile *washi* paper stretched over a bamboo frame, rather than solid metal. Originally destroyed by fire in 1865, the gate and lantern were reconstructed in 1960 through a donation by Panasonic founder Konosuke Matsushita in gratitude for recovering from a knee ailment.

The landmark lantern is refurbished roughly once a decade at considerable expense; even the temple's smaller secondary lantern costs between 5 million and 6 million yen (US$32,000 to US$38,000) to produce. Social media users warned that pulling on the delicate structure risks tearing the paper or damaging the internal frame, potentially incurring steep restoration bills.

The incident drew fierce criticism from Japanese netizens, who condemned the behavior as disrespectful toward an active religious site and accused visitors of treating cultural heritage landmarks as backdrops for social media stunts.