Some of the world's most visited websites, including those of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce and Ikea, were compromised in an effort to steal cryptocurrency and infect iPhones, a security researcher said on Monday.

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Malicious JavaScript was aimed at visitors to websites belonging to 178 organizations across multiple sectors through Optimizely, a website optimization platform, according to researcher Scott Helme.

Optimizely confirmed the incident and said it had identified "a security incident in which an unauthorized party exploited a vulnerability in Experimentation and used it to add malicious JavaScript to some customer projects."

According to Helme, the scripts attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker's wallet.

The malicious script also sought to capture payment card details as users entered them, steal cookies and screenshots, and deploy exploit code targeting Apple's iOS devices, Helme said. Cybersecurity firm Hudson Rock said it had also found evidence that the affected sites had served malicious code to visitors.

Apple said in an email the underlying vulnerabilities targeted by the hackers were fixed last year and users running up-to-date software would have been protected from exploitation.

Optimizely said it had fixed the vulnerability, removed the injected code from affected projects, taken steps to secure affected user accounts and put additional protections in place to prevent unauthorised code from being delivered.

Reuters could not immediately determine whether the malicious code had been successfully used in each case or the extent of any resulting compromises.

Salesforce and Ikea said they were investigating the incident linked to Optimizely script changes. Salesforce said it had disabled scripts from the platform as a precaution.

Equifax said it had immediately investigated the issue and stopped using the platform. "We have not identified evidence of any compromise to our systems," it said.

Zoom said it was aware of the security incident and had disabled Optimizely across its production environments as a precautionary measure, adding that it had not identified any impact on customer data yet.

HSBC said unauthorised scripts were not active on its websites. CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The incident highlights growing risks facing organisations that rely on third-party software embedded in websites.

Cryptocurrency hacks have resulted in more than $22.3 billion in stolen funds since 2021, according to blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis. ⁠Last month, a security breach linked to North Korea saw $6.3 billion stolen from the world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.

Reuters