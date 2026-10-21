logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Cyber agency warns websites may go dark as PHP prepares critical fix

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary codes displayed in front of the EU flag in this illustration taken, August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A hand is seen on a laptop with binary codes displayed in front of the EU flag in this illustration taken, August 19, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The developers of the widely used PHP programming language said on Wednesday they would release patches for two critical vulnerabilities, as EU cybersecurity officials warned organisations unable to apply the fixes should take affected websites offline.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

PHP is used across large parts of the internet, and speculation has circulated over the past day that websites running the software could be exposed to serious cyber intrusions.

"PHP is everywhere. It quietly powers WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, and Magento sites, shared hosting platforms, control panels, and an awful lot of software that doesn't even advertise that it runs PHP under the hood," cybersecurity company Huntress said in a blog post.

In a security update, PHP said both vulnerabilities were rated 9.2 on the CVSS v4.0 severity scale and urged users to "upgrade as soon as the release is available".

It said a patch for both vulnerabilities was scheduled for 1400 GMT on Wednesday.

Dane Knecht, the chief technology officer of Web and cloud security firm Cloudflare NET.N, said that attacks were emerging and Cloudflare was updating its firewall rules as a stopgap measure.

"We are seeing early attacks emerging and are updating mitigations as new vectors show up. This is a STOPGAP only. Patch as soon as PHP releases the update," he said on X.

The European Union Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-EU) said on Tuesday in an advisory that the 9.2 rating indicated a risk of unauthenticated remote code execution, a type of flaw that can allow attackers to run malicious code on vulnerable systems without logging in.

CERT-EU urged organisations to prepare for the immediate patching of affected assets and said those unable to do so should consider taking affected sites offline.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) issued similar guidance, urging organisations to identify PHP systems in their environments, prepare to apply patches and monitor applications for signs of malicious activity.

"ACSC is currently not aware of active exploitation related to these vulnerabilities," the agency said.

Web hosting provider GoDaddy said the flaws could allow attackers to execute code on affected servers over the internet, potentially leading to data theft, website defacement or full system compromise.

Wordfence, a security plugin that protects WordPress websites, said all WordPress sites run on a PHP-installed server. It warned that automatic updates would not apply the fix and advised site owners to find out who is responsible for updating PHP on their sites.

PHP's security team said details of the vulnerabilities, affected versions and the fixed releases would be published when patches are issued.

CERT-EU and the ACSC said all PHP versions from PHP 5 onward could be affected, although PHP has not disclosed which versions are vulnerable.

Reuters

Cyber agencywebsitesgo darkPHPcritical fix

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
North Korean websites hit by intermittent outages, analysts say
WORLD
4 hours ago
Skin brightening cosmetic products are seen in this illustration taken September 7, 2026. REUTERS/Bhawika Chhabra/Illustration
A decade after mercury ban, toxic skin bleachers still offered on top retailers' websites
WORLD
16-09-2026 18:02 HKT
ESPN+ logo is displayed in this illustration taken on July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
ESPN, ABC, other Disney networks go dark on YouTube TV after failed talks
WORLD
31-10-2025 14:23 HKT
Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff upon his arrival at Pulkovo Airport in Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 21, 2026. Obtained by Reuters/Handout via REUTERS
Putin hosts Trump envoy for new Ukraine peace talks, frees US citizen held in Russia
WORLD
10 mins ago
Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City on October 20. (REUTERS)
Gaza rescuers, hospitals say Israeli strikes kill seven
WORLD
13 mins ago
US President Donald Trump walks offstage after an election rally at Pitt-Greenville Airport on October 20. (AFP)
Trump administration says it has revoked over 300,000 visas
WORLD
19 mins ago
A patient receives a Sculptra injectable in Miami, Florida, US, December 2021. Galderma/Handout via REUTERS/ File Photo
Beauty giants target 'Ozempic face' as boom in obesity drugs opens new market
WORLD
37 mins ago
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro. (REUTERS)
Brazil's presidential candidates seek to disqualify each other
WORLD
47 mins ago
Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan react during a visit to in Nottingham on October 15. (AFP)
Prince Harry hopes 'to draw line' under past battles
WORLD
52 mins ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with members of the media at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai, India, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper/Pool
Starlink access in Ukraine a decision for Musk, not White House, Rubio says
WORLD
58 mins ago
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.