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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

North Korean websites hit by intermittent outages, analysts say

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Miniatures of people with computers are seen in front of North Korea flag in this illustration taken July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Some North Korean websites appear to have been experiencing intermittent outages, analysts said on Wednesday.

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Here are the details:

  • More than 40 official sites using the country's .kp domain, including those of the foreign ministry and state news agency KCNA, were inaccessible or unstable on Tuesday, South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported.

  • Network monitoring service Telecom Observer said it detected nearly six hours of disruptions in North Korea's Border Gateway Protocol routing infrastructure from 1810 to 2350 GMT on Tuesday.

  • Analysts also observed intermittent outages on Wednesday, though many websites, such as KCNA and newspaper Rodong Sinmun, were accessible by 0043 GMT.

  • The cause has not been publicly attributed, analysts said.

  • North Korea's internet has suffered disruptions before.

Reuters

North Koreawebsitesoutages

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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