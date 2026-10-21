North Korean websites hit by intermittent outages, analysts say

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North Korea tests new AI-equipped torpedo, KCNA says
17-10-2026 11:46 HKT
Trucks line up as long-delayed China-North Korea bridge officially opens
15-10-2026 11:45 HKT
China says new bridge to N. Korea will spur trade, exchanges
14-10-2026 16:09 HKT
US targets network funneling IT earnings to North Korea
14-10-2026 12:21 HKT
China-North Korea bridge to open on October 15
14-10-2026 12:07 HKT
North Korea fires 'several ballistic missiles' into Sea of Japan
12-10-2026 13:43 HKT
North Korea criticises US support for Taiwan, pledges backing for Russia
07-10-2026 16:52 HKT
Police and firefighters tighten land, sea, and air security for APEC summit
20-10-2026 11:52 HKT