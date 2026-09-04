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FINANCE

Coinbase files for SEC approval to offer equity perpetuals

FINANCE
8 mins ago
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The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
The Coinbase logo on a smartphone screen in this illustration taken November 3, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Coinbase has filed registration documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to offer equity perpetuals, the crypto exchange's chief policy officer said in a social media post on Thursday.

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Here are some details:

  • Perpetuals, also called "perps" are derivative contracts that track underlying assets and do not expire, allowing traders to hold positions indefinitely without the need for a roll-over.

  • The product will need a Commodity Futures Trading Commission approval next, Chief Policy Officer Faryar Shirzad said in a post on X.

  • "Equity perps have proven demand internationally, and we're excited at the prospect of a regulated pathway for US investors," Shirzad said.

  • The crypto exchange received CFTC approval alongside prediction markets platform Kalshi to offer perpetual crypto futures earlier this year.

  • Kalshi filed for CFTC approval to launch equity index perpetuals, putting it in more direct competition with incumbent exchanges.

  • The regulator's greenlight has weighed on the sentiment in exchange stocks in the first half of the year, which are recovering from a selloff in the first half.

Reuters

Coinbaseequity perpetualUScryptofuture

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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