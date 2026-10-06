Nigerian military aircraft crashes, killing 32

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37 people die from fumes during oil pipeline theft in Nigeria: NGO
04-09-2026 06:08 HKT
5 killed in Nigeria mosque attack, police say
26-12-2025 01:14 HKT
Nigeria school kidnappers threatened to shoot crying child, teacher says
25-11-2025 19:19 HKT
Based in US or Nigeria? Musk's X erupts over location feature
25-11-2025 12:15 HKT
Gunmen seize 315 in latest Nigerian mass school kidnapping
23-11-2025 15:35 HKT
At least 35 killed in Nigeria fuel tanker explosion
22-10-2025 06:57 HKT
Death toll rises to 60 in Nigeria boat accident, officials say
04-09-2025 11:13 HKT
More than 40 missing in Nigeria boat accident
18-08-2025 07:28 HKT