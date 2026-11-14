logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Trump not expected to raise Alice Huang case with China's Xi, US officials say

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS
A screengrab from CTI video footage obtained November 9, 2026 shows a woman identified by Reuters as Alice Huang after comparison with a photograph obtained separately, attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (in black) at a restaurant in Taipei, Taiwan May 22, 2025. CTI via REUTERS

US President Donald Trump is not expected to discuss with Chinese President Xi Jinping the case involving a businesswoman whose ties to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang raised national security concerns, US officials said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump is set to meet with Xi next week on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen, China, as part of a four-day trip to Asia. The meeting will come just days after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO on Thursday, capping a spectacular fall from the chip industry's heights.

Though semiconductors have been a major flash point in US-China relations, the US president is not expected to raise the latest issue with Xi for now, the officials said,

"When it comes to some of these national security matters and examinations and investigations that are going on in the US, it's probably not something that we're going to read the Chinese in on at this moment," one senior administration official told reporters.

A second US official added: "I don't expect the president to raise it, the Alice Huang issue."

The officials were responding to a reporter's question about whether Trump would raise the allegations involving Alice Huang with Xi.

On Tuesday, the independent members of Nvidia's board said they hired Wall Street law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz to conduct an independent investigation after the New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported on Jensen Huang's relations with the businesswoman, Alice Huang, as well as US authorities' suspicions that she was spying for China.

Beijing has denied she is a spy. Alice Huang could not be reached. Reuters has not independently verified whether Alice Huang was working on behalf of the Chinese government. The Justice Department has said it has not reached any conclusion about Alice Huang's affiliation with the Chinese government.

Jensen Huang apologized in a statement on Sunday for being unfaithful to his wife and for disappointing the company. His statement did not specifically name Alice Huang, a former top executive of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International. The two are not related.

Reuters

TrumpAlice HuangChinaXiUSofficials

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are pictured in a mirror as they attend a joint press conference at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo
Trump, other Quad leaders to meet in Manila on Tuesday, sources say
WORLD
2 mins ago
Stranded passengers wait at Benito Juarez International Airport after aircraft at Mexican airports with US-bound flights were asked to stay on the ground during a US halt to airplane takeoffs that grounded thousands of flights and was later lifted, in Mexico City, Mexico, November 13, 2026. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
US to resume flights after air traffic network failure sparks chaos
WORLD
38 mins ago
A motorist rides past a signage for the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) China 2026 summit is seen in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province on November 12, 2026. (Photo by WANG Zhao / AFP)
Nvidia scandal looms over US-China AI talks
CHINA
1 hour ago
Photo by - / VARIOUS SOURCES / AFP This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (R), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo.
What we know about Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang
CHINA
2 hours ago
Trump to raise nuclear-arms cuts with Putin, Xi on Thursday, White House says
WORLD
7 hours ago
US producer prices rise 6.5 in October, lifting Fed rate-hike odds
FINANCE
16 hours ago
China's October new bank loans shrink for third time this year as credit demand weakens
FINANCE
16 hours ago
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang gestures on the day of the Invest in Germany Summit in Berlin, Germany, October 19, 2026. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner//File Photo
Huang exit and US scrutiny imperil $3 billion in Chinese AI projects reliant on Nvidia
CHINA
21 hours ago
People ride scooters past an installation for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting near the event venue, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Five features of APEC to know about with Trump, Putin and Xi set to attend
WORLD
13-11-2026 13:39 HKT
People use their phones as a Meituan delivery drone carrying a package hovers above a pickup kiosk in a park, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting, in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China October 20, 2026. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang/File Photo
Food arrives by drone in APEC host Shenzhen, as China expands 'low-altitude' economy
CHINA
13-11-2026 13:25 HKT
A pedestrian places a candle in front of a Nvidia sign outside the company's headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. AFP
Nvidia staff demand to bring back Jensen Huang, says Musk assured them positions
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Customs seizes $100m in smuggled endangered species hidden in vessel
NEWS
12-11-2026 19:34 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.