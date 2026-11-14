Trump to hold summit with Xi, Putin in Shenzhen on Thursday, NY Post reports

US President Donald Trump will hold a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the annual APEC conference in Shenzhen on Thursday, the New York Post reported on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The trilateral discussion is expected to focus largely on developing an ambitious nuclear arms control pact, but discussions could also touch on North Korea and the Iran war, the Post reported.

Trump has already publicly indicated that he planned to meet with the two leaders.

"We'll talk a lot of things, including denuclearization, but we'll be talking a lot of things," Trump told reporters earlier this week.

The White House and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters