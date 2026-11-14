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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Freighter collides with cruise ship in New Orleans, passengers in the water

WORLD
51 mins ago
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A tanker ship collided with an American Cruise Lines passenger ship that was docked in New Orleans on the Mississippi River on Friday, and local TV showed passengers with life vests in the water.

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The US Coast Guard said in an emailed statement that it had responded to the collision and that all river traffic was closed in the vicinity. It provided no other details.

Local TV also showed videos of the cruise ship listing on its side, while CBS News reported that at least 14 people had been rescued from the water.

The cruise ship has a capacity for 150 people and was built in 2015, American Cruise Lines said on its website.

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The Advocate newspaper, citing unnamed Port of New Orleans officials, reported that 129 passengers were aboard the American Heritage cruise ship when it was hit by the Atlantic Asphalt, a tanker, at approximately 12:30 p.m. local time (1830 GMT). There was no immediate word on any deaths or injuries.

The Port of New Orleans did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

American Cruise Lines said in an emailed statement that it could confirm that its riverboat was involved in a collision.

"We are in close coordination with the US Coast Guard and local authorities. Guests and crew were evacuated, and we are deeply concerned for everyone involved. We will share more information as it becomes available," the company said.

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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