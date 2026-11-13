logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Microsoft outage spills into Asia-Pacific business hours despite 'partial recovery'

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo
A sign on the Microsoft campus in Redmond, Washington, US, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/David Ryder/File Photo

A disruption of Microsoft services such as Outlook, Teams and Copilot stretched into Asia-Pacific business hours on Friday after affecting thousands of US users, as the tech giant struggled to fix server problems it blamed for the outage.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The outage hit government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States, as well as companies including OpenAI and Anthropic. It is the second disruption to Microsoft's 365 services this year, raising concerns that repeated failures could push corporate clients to question Microsoft's reliability.

In its latest update, Microsoft said it had applied adjustments to the affected servers, but they did not result in sustained recovery. It said it had observed some partial recovery in the regions where it applied the adjustments.

"We're reviewing what additional actions we can take to improve overall infrastructure stability," the company said on X.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, showed more than 18,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US at 11:30 p.m. ET (0430 GMT). It also showed outages for several Microsoft services in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan, early Friday local time.

At its peak, Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the US around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. The outage has lasted for about 12 hours.

In a service health notice, Microsoft said features of Microsoft 365 services that depended on Exchange Online and email were affected, while elements that did not rely on Exchange Online remained functional. Exchange Online is the company's cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts, and tasks.

The company added that it was "not aware" of any malicious activity that was causing the outage.

IMPACT ON EMAIL SYSTEMS

Australian Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said that Microsoft believed it was not dealing with a cyberattack.

"They believe they are dealing in some ways similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry," Burke said at a press conference.

"The impact that they are dealing with ... is very much on email systems," the minister added.

Australia's spy agency and federal police were among organizations caught up in the outage on Friday.

The CrowdStrike malfunction of 2024 was one of the largest internet disruptions, hobbling technology systems in hospitals, banks, and airports, highlighting the vulnerability of the world's interconnected technologies.

The US House of Representatives said the outage impacted its users and its engineers were working with Microsoft.

Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters that the outage was affecting the government’s information system infrastructure.

BUSINESSES FEEL THE IMPACT

US AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they had faced issues with Microsoft connectors, while Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air said their email support services were impacted.

The outage also disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers, and investment trust companies. One of the companies went as far as cancelling a bond repurchase agreement transaction it had already scheduled, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, declining to provide the name of the company.

Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, said investors would likely look past the outage but that repeated disruptions could hurt Microsoft over time.

"I think investors will take this in their stride for now, because very few of these customers can realistically walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight," Gilbert said.

"The bigger worry is that this isn’t the first 365 outage this year, and if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider’s hands. The market will want to see Microsoft prove it can keep the lights on before it asks customers to spend more on Copilot."

Microsoft faced an outage with its 365 services in January this year and also in October last year.

Microsoft last month reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted its suite of productivity software, and a range of industries worldwide.

Electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which was expected to report third-quarter results on November 12, rescheduled it to November 16 citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage.

Reuters

 

MicrosoftoutageAsia-Pacificbusiness hours'partial recovery'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Australia's spy agency, federal police hit by Microsoft outage
WORLD
2 hours ago
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft outage drags on for hours, disrupting Outlook, Teams for businesses and governments
WORLD
7 hours ago
Microsoft logo in this illustration taken November 6, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Microsoft presses Trump to scuttle ban on Chinese data center tech
CHINA
11-11-2026 11:10 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports
FINANCE
05-11-2026 14:33 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
FINANCE
29-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Microsoft's cloud growth, cash flow offer respite from AI spending fears
FINANCE
29-10-2026 06:00 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs
FINANCE
27-10-2026 04:09 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Microsoft develops AI tool that can diagnose 'sequentially' like a doctor
WORLD
23-10-2026 12:41 HKT
A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017. REUTERS
Chinese-linked hackers compromise ConnectWise, target hundreds in global attack, Microsoft says
FINANCE
22-10-2026 10:47 HKT
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
Microsoft plans huge deployment of its own AI chips, with an eye on saving costs
INNOVATION
12-10-2026 21:15 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
11-11-2026 19:42 HKT
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
Two Cathay flights to HK diverted over technical issues
NEWS
23 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.