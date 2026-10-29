Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

Microsoft is planning to raise at least US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) through its first US investment-grade bond sale in more than nine years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The bond sale would make Microsoft the latest tech giant to tap debt markets to fund its AI spending spree.

Microsoft is selling the debt in as many as 10 tranches, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years, Bloomberg reported, adding that no final decision has been made on the offering's size and that it may change according to demand.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and UBS Group AG are managing the bond offering, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters