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FINANCE

Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports

FINANCE
53 mins ago
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A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 25, 2024. REUTERS

Microsoft is planning to raise at least US$25 billion (HK$195 billion) through its first US investment-grade bond sale in more than nine years, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The bond sale would make Microsoft the latest tech giant to tap debt markets to fund its AI spending spree.

Microsoft is selling the debt in as many as 10 tranches, with maturities ranging from two to 40 years, Bloomberg reported, adding that no final decision has been made on the offering's size and that it may change according to demand.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase and UBS Group AG are managing the bond offering, Bloomberg reported.

Reuters

MicrosoftbondAI

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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