Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports

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Microsoft to raise US$25 billion in US bond sale, Bloomberg News reports
29-10-2026 20:24 HKT
Microsoft's cloud growth, cash flow offer respite from AI spending fears
29-10-2026 06:00 HKT
Microsoft offers buyouts to around 60,000 employees to contain costs
27-10-2026 04:09 HKT
Microsoft develops AI tool that can diagnose 'sequentially' like a doctor
23-10-2026 12:41 HKT
Microsoft revamps Copilot with code generation, agentic AI tools
25-09-2026 21:25 HKT
NYT alleges Microsoft, OpenAI knew using news content was theft
18-09-2026 12:13 HKT