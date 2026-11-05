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FINANCE

Microsoft rejects multibillion-dollar AI deal with UK's Nscale, FT reports

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

Microsoft has rejected an option to more than double the size of its existing agreement with Nscale to rent computing power at a Texas data center, walking away from a potential deal worth tens of billions of dollars, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

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Here's what to know:

  • The report comes weeks after Microsoft pulled out of a deal to anchor Nscale's flagship data centre project in Loughton, Essex, after power connection delays pushed its expected supply date into the 2030s.

  • Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

  • Microsoft and Nscale did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

  • Nvidia-backed Nscale filed for a US initial public offering in September, with Microsoft and Anthropic expected to be among its major customers.

  • Reuters reported last month Nscale was in talks to sell AI computing power to Claude-maker Anthropic in a new deal that could be worth about US$45 billion (HK$351 billion).

Reuters

MicrosoftNscaledata centerlcomputing power

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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