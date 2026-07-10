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WORLD

Morocco names highway after Trump in Western Sahara

WORLD
1 hour ago
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File Photo/Reuters
File Photo/Reuters

Morocco has named a highway connecting the south of the country to the Moroccan Sahara after US President Donald Trump, the official Moroccan news agency reported on Saturday.

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The "Donald J. Trump Highway" refers to the expressway linking Tiznit and Dakhla, a stretch of road that forms part of a larger 1,055-kilometre route described by King Mohammed VI as "the largest road infrastructure in Africa."

In a message to Trump on July 2, King Mohammed VI said: "Your historic 2020 recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over its Sahara will remain engraved in the memory of Moroccans. In recognition of this favor stemming from a belief in the values of friendship and peace, and as an expression of my personal appreciation for you, I have decided to name one of the kingdom's largest highways after Your Excellency."

King Mohammed VI/ Reuters
King Mohammed VI/ Reuters

In December 2020, Trump announced his support for the Moroccan plan to grant the Moroccan Sahara autonomy under the kingdom's sovereignty.

The yet-to-be-completed project includes a highway connecting Tiznit to Laayoune, the heart of the Moroccan Sahara, extending to Dakhla, with an estimated cost of about 850 million euros (US$980 million).

Morocco Donald Trump highway Western Sahara sovereignty recognition

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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