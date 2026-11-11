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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

US Treasury chief Bessent moved to military base after Iranian threats, sources say

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Scott Bessent (REUTERS)
Scott Bessent (REUTERS)

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has recently moved from his Washington, DC residence to a US military base after Iranian threats against his life, two people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

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The New York Times first reported the move. A senior intelligence official in the Trump administration warned in a memo seen by Reuters late last month that Iranian plots against US personnel and American citizens had reached an advanced stage.

Bessent has led the US sanctions and economic pressure campaign against Iran, dubbed Operation Economic Outcast, since August to try to push Tehran to end attacks on shipping and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial waterway has been largely closed since the US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28.

The economic pressure campaign, which coincides with a US naval blockade of Iranian ports, has included sanctions on Middle Eastern bank branches and other financial services firms facilitating transactions with Iran.

"The secretary will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats and remains committed to executing Operation Economic Outcast and maintaining the blockade, which together are collapsing Iran's economy," a US Treasury spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The Times reported the severity of the threats to Bessent was not immediately clear.

A source familiar with the matter said security concerns surrounding Bessent increased when the Wall Street Journal published an aerial view of the Georgetown mansion that Bessent bought for $12.5 million shortly after his confirmation as Treasury secretary in January 2025.

The photo allowed Bessent's home to be geolocated, and Bessent was relocated to a military base for his safety, the source said, adding: "The news media has an obligation to act responsibly amid growing threats against public officials."

Iran has previously denied plotting to attack officials and people on US soil.

The New York Times reported that US officials have noted that Iran's ability to carry out large-scale attacks in the US and other territories overseas is limited.

US-Israeli strikes on Iran and Israeli attacks on Lebanon during the war have killed thousands and displaced millions.

American and Israeli attacks have also killed top Iranian officials, including late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Reuters

Scott Bessent Iran United States

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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