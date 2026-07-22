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WORLD

South Korea restaurant owner faces jail for ant sorbet

WORLD
1 hour ago
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A bullet ant (Paraponera clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo
A bullet ant (Paraponera clavatta) walks on a leaf at the Braullio Carrillo National Park, 50 kilometers (31 miles) east of San Jose, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Juan Carlos Ulate/File Photo

The owner of a South Korean Michelin-starred restaurant is facing one year in jail for garnishing a palate-cleansing sorbet with black ants "to add a sour taste", local media said.

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Seoul prosecutors requested the prison term for the anonymous owner of the unnamed eatery at a Monday court hearing for violating food safety regulations, the reports said.

Under South Korean law, only 10 insect species are approved for human consumption, including grasshoppers and brown mealworm larvae.

But the restaurant, which holds two prized Michelin stars, is accused of serving the forbidden insects imported from Thailand and the US, a food safety ministry statement said.

Local media said the ants were served atop a sorbet.

Authorities launched their probe last year, according to a food ministry statement, claiming the chef topped the icy desserts with "three to five" ants "to add a sour taste".

He made around 12,000 sales worth 120 million won ($81,000) over nearly four years until January 2025, the statement said.

One evidence photograph released by the ministry showed a can labelled "Cuisine Black Ants" in a round tin.

In addition to the prison term, prosecutors asked the Seoul Western District Court to issue a 20 million won fine, local outlet Newsis news agency reported.

The defendant's lawyers argued the ant-topped confections were served only to customers who had consented in advance, the outlet said.

"I apologise for this incident, which arose from my failure to fully understand the relevant regulations," the defendant reportedly said in his closing statement.

The court is due to deliver its ruling in early September.

AFP

South Korearestaurant ownerjailantssorbet

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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