logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Tate brothers to press for release from US jail during extradition fight

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS
Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate arrive before U.S. President Donald Trump to attend UFC 327 at Kaseya Center, Miami, U.S., April 11, 2026. Julia Demaree Nikhinson/Pool via REUTERS

Social media influencers Andrew and Tristan Tate are due in U.S. court on Thursday to seek release on bail from a Miami jail as they contest extradition to Britain, where they are wanted on rape charges.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The Tate brothers' hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET (1400 GMT) before Magistrate Judge Lauren Louis in Miami federal court.

Andrew Tate, 39, and Tristan Tate, 38, were arrested in Miami on July 18 after Britain requested their extradition to face charges of rape, assault and facilitating trafficking for sexual exploitation. The Tate brothers, who have ​dual U.S. and British citizenship, have denied any wrongdoing.

The arrests marked a new phase in the legal ‌troubles for ⁠the former kickboxers, who have built a large online following promoting their views on masculinity and wealth. Andrew Tate has previously described himself as a misogynist.

The Tates recruited dozens of women to work for a webcam pornography business starting in 2014, and later ran online courses called "Hustler's University," prosecutors with the Miami U.S. Attorney's office said in an August 10 court filing.

DEFENSE ARGUES AGAINST DETENTION

The prosecutors said there was a strong presumption in favor of detention in international extradition cases. They said the Tates could pose a danger to the community if released, citing British authorities' allegations that they strangled victims during forcible rapes, and that they could try to flee.

The prosecutors also pointed to allegations by authorities in Romania, where the brothers face human trafficking charges, that they sought to influence witnesses' statements while released on judicial supervision there. Romanian authorities say the Tates threatened to release private information about alleged victims and bribed an alleged victim, the U.S. prosecutors said.

The brothers' defense lawyers have said in court filings there was no need to keep them behind bars while the extradition process played out because their "extraordinary public visibility" would make it impractical for them to flee.

They argued the brothers had regularly appeared in court in Romania, where they are on pretrial release. They said the witnesses the Tates were alleged to have bribed were women who wanted to speak on their behalf, and said the Tates helped coordinate their travel to Bucharest and hired lawyers for them.

"The Tates’ compliance record is clear and convincing evidence they are not a danger to the community," the defense lawyers wrote.

The defense lawyers proposed that Louis release them on the conditions they post bond, surrender their passports and submit to location monitoring.

BRITISH CHARGES SPAN SEVEN YEARS

The legal process ​for determining whether the Tate brothers may be extradited could take months. ​Britain has until ⁠September 16 to submit its full extradition request to the State Department, U.S. court records show.

The impetus for the brothers' arrests in Miami was new charges brought by Britain's Crown Prosecution Service relating to alleged offenses ​involving four alleged victims between July 2010 and August 2017.

They had previously faced rape and human trafficking charges in Britain related to three alleged victims, the ⁠CPS said. A ​British judge issued a warrant for their arrests in ​2024. They have not appeared in British court to enter a plea to those charges.

Britain is seeking to extradite the brothers to ​face both sets of charges.

Reuters

Tate brothersreleaseUSjailextradition fight

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken February 17, 2023. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo
US weighs a new round of tariffs on semiconductors, Politico reports
WORLD
27 mins ago
Photo by EVA PLEVIER / ANP / AFP Judge Tomoko Akane arrives prior to the announcement of the International Criminal Court (ICC) verdict that sentenced Malian Jihadist police chief Al Hassan Ag Abdoul Aziz Ag Mohamed Ag Mahmoud to 10 years in jail
ICC head Akane says 'won't give up' despite US sanctions
WORLD
22 hours ago
People shop for groceries at a store in New York City, U.S., July 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
US inflation remains sticky in July; 2nd-quarter GDP unrevised at 1.5 percent
FINANCE
22 hours ago
Birds on the beach, with vessels in the Strait of Hormuz visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran, August 25, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
Iran and Oman plan for temporary Hormuz corridor as impasse with US persists
WORLD
23 hours ago
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Oil prices fall US$2 on Iran-Oman talks to reopen Strait of Hormuz
FINANCE
26-08-2026 14:25 HKT
The Huawei logo at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, July 17, 2026. REUTERS/Go Nakamura
China's Huawei, US PC maker HP sign multi-year Wi-Fi patent deal
CHINA
26-08-2026 13:33 HKT
Four Fed bank boards wanted rate hike, minutes show
FINANCE
26-08-2026 11:01 HKT
Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken March 1, 2026. REUTERS
Anthropic expected to tell investors it sees over US$30 trillion in potential revenue, WSJ reports 
INNOVATION
26-08-2026 10:45 HKT
Vehicles drive through low visibility conditions during a sandstorm in Kuwait City on August 20, 2026. (Photo by YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP)
Once its saviour, US puts Kuwait in Iran's crosshairs
WORLD
25-08-2026 19:58 HKT
The national flags of China and Iran fly in Tiananmen Square, China, February 14, 2023. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
China says will 'safeguard own interests' after US vows Iran sanctions
CHINA
25-08-2026 17:49 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
23 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
26-08-2026 16:54 HKT
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
12 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.