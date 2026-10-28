logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Flavio Bolsonaro and family to receive US visas after leaving Brazil, State Department says

WORLD
48 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro has left the country for the United States after losing Sunday's presidential election, three sources said on Tuesday afternoon, with the US State Department due to grant him and his family entry visas.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Bolsonaro, who has yet to concede to leftist incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, left Brazil after refusing to comply with a Supreme Court order to surrender his passports.

The ruling relates to a money laundering probe in which he denies wrongdoing.

The location of Flavio, his wife and two daughters was not immediately clear. One source close to the family said Flavio had landed in Florida, but declined to say where.

"The State Department will issue visas to Flavio Bolsonaro and his family and allow them entry into the United States," a senior State Department official said.

BRAZIL-US RIFT GROWS

Bolsonaro's departure threatens to deepen a rift between the two most populous nations in the Americas. Lula has accused Washington of colluding with the Bolsonaros to put them back in power, and Reuters reported ahead of Sunday's election on a US State Department campaign to restore them to office.

Trump has previously alleged Flavio's father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, was a victim of judicial persecution in Brazil. The elder Bolsonaro also went to the United States after refusing to concede to Lula in 2022, when former US President Joe Biden was in office. He eventually returned but was later given a 27-year sentence for plotting a coup after his supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia.

Trump made no mention of Flavio Bolsonaro's departure in comments to the press on Monday, but said the Brazilian vote "looked like another rigged election."

Lula, speaking in Brasilia, said he had just heard that Flavio had left the country, and called it shameful, saying he should have stayed in Brazil and proved his innocence.

Bolsonaro was favored to win Sunday's presidential election but ended up losing in a shock result to Lula.

ORDERED TO HAND OVER PASSPORTS

On Monday, he was given 24 hours to surrender his passports, but they were canceled after the deadline lapsed, two sources said. In a court ruling seen by Reuters, the Supreme Court cited the risk of Bolsonaro fleeing Brazil and his "significant financial resources" in ordering his passports seized.

Bolsonaro, who loses his immunity from prosecution when his Senate term ends in February, said on Monday he had no plans to flee.

"I have never thought about leaving the country," he said. "I will hand over my passports and defend myself against this travesty, which is a clear attempt to intimidate me."

His departure appeared to have caught his campaign manager off guard.

"We are surprised by the news because, just yesterday, we discussed the need for Flavio — given the 60 million votes he received — to take on this role as leader of the opposition," Senator Rogerio Marinho told reporters.

FOLLOWING FATHER'S PATH

Although Bolsonaro has yet to officially concede defeat — saying on Sunday he would seek the annulment of the result over alleged voter irregularities — his Liberal Party said on Monday it acknowledged Lula's victory.

It remains unclear how Bolsonaro was able to leave the country while he was facing a 24-hour deadline to hand over his passports. A senior Federal Police official said Bolsonaro had not exited the country via any regular migration point.

Eduardo Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro's younger brother who lives in the United States, said ahead of the vote that an election loss would require a move.

"If my brother does not win, I'm in favor that he would leave the country," he told podcaster Steven Crowder this month.

Reuters

Brazilpresidential voteFlavio Bolsonaro

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)
Citi, BCA downgrade Brazilian assets after Lula comeback
FINANCE
18 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Trump says, without citing evidence, that Brazil election looks 'rigged'
WORLD
27-10-2026 04:59 HKT
Brazil's President and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva gestures to supporters after winning the presidential runoff election in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on October 25, 2026. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula clinches poll victory, Bolsonaro seeks to annul election
WORLD
26-10-2026 12:55 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Brazil pauses presidential vote count after Supreme Court extends voting hours
WORLD
26-10-2026 06:05 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro. (REUTERS)
Brazil's presidential candidates seek to disqualify each other
WORLD
21-10-2026 17:06 HKT
Photo by ANSELMO CUNHA / AFP A flooded street is seen in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil, on May 24, 2024.
Why is Shell facing lawsuits over climate disasters in Brazil and the Philippines?
WORLD
15-10-2026 17:52 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Lula's party to complain about Meta 'interference' in Brazil elections before regional body
WORLD
15-10-2026 09:49 HKT
Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro speaks to supporters following the partial results of the presidential election in Brasilia, Brazil on October 4, 2026. (AFP)
Bolsonaro clan wins big in multiple Brazil polls
WORLD
05-10-2026 15:03 HKT
The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS
Didi plans to invest over US$200 million in Argentina, manager says
FINANCE
28-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case
WORLD
27-08-2026 10:32 HKT
(File Photo)
Office lottery dispute leads to High Court lawsuit over $33m prize
NEWS
26-10-2026 17:24 HKT
Sing Tao
Hang Seng Index falls in early trading on Tuesday
FINANCE
23 hours ago
HK Express launches 13th-anniversary fares from $13 across 36 Asian destinations
NEWS
26-10-2026 15:26 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.