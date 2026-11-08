logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Train collision in Egypt's Giza kills 4, injures 88: health ministry

WORLD
58 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)

Two trains collided south of the Egyptian capital on Sunday, derailing several carriages, killing four and injuring dozens, according to the authorities.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Egypt's railway authority said a train traveling from Giza to Fayoum crashed into the rear of another service heading south from Cairo to the city of Aswan.

The health ministry said an initial count put the toll from the crash at four passengers killed, with 88 others currently being treated for injuries in hospitals around the Giza area.

State-owned media had earlier reported 120 people were wounded, without clarifying the degree of injury.

Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
Egyptian onlookers stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
People stand at the site of a train collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said he was following the accident "with great concern", and had directed authorities to conduct an urgent investigation to "hold accountable anyone found to have been negligent".

Emergency crews used cranes to remove the wreckage, the authority said.

People inspect the wreckage of a train after a collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)
People inspect the wreckage of a train after a collision in al-Ayyat in Giza governate southern Cairo on November 8, 2026. (AFP)

Authorities said they had launched an investigation into the cause of the crash, which occurred in Giza's Al-Ayyat area, the site of Egypt's worst-ever rail disaster.

In 2002, more than 370 people were killed when a fire swept through a train carrying holiday travelers south of Cairo.

In 2009, multiple train crashes in the area killed dozens.

Egypt's 110 million people depend heavily on rail transport, but the network -- one of the largest in Africa -- has suffered repeated deadly accidents.

Over the past decade, Egypt has poured billions of dollars into updating its transport infrastructure, including new highways and high-speed rail lines, but has yet to overhaul much of its aging rail network.

(AFP)

Egypttraincollision

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Two people sit below an information screen with a message stating that the high-speed train line between Madrid and Andalucia has been interrupted following the collision of two high-speed trains between the towns of Mora and Orgaz, at the Atocha train station in Madrid, Spain, October 28, 2026. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Two high-speed trains collide in Spain, at least 10 dead
WORLD
28-10-2026 18:05 HKT
At least eight injured after tour bus rear-ends KMB double-decker in Ngau Chi Wan
NEWS
20-10-2026 19:16 HKT
HK tourist sparks backlash after placing coins on Hanoi Train Street track for souvenirs
SOCIAL BUZZ
11-10-2026 22:42 HKT
Military personnel sit in a vehicle in Rafah, Egypt, October 31, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid
WORLD
02-10-2026 09:57 HKT
Photo by KHALED DESOUKI / POOL / AFP China's President Xi Jinping (L) listens to his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi upon his arrival at the Cairo International Airport on September 1, 2026.
China's Xi holds talks with Sisi in first Egypt visit in a decade
CHINA
02-09-2026 11:49 HKT
China's President Xi Jinping walks with his his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi. Reuters
China's Xi lands in Egypt as Iran war reshapes Middle East alliances
CHINA
02-09-2026 05:57 HKT
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says
CHINA
26-08-2026 16:07 HKT
A Shinkansen bullet train heads into downtown Tokyo, Japan, April 20, 2021. Picture taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo
Four workers hit and killed by train in Japan
WORLD
20-08-2026 15:24 HKT
n Egyptian worker prepares plastic for processing at a recycling plant at the garbage city in the Manshiyet Nasser neighbourhood in Cairo on July 6, 2026. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)
Egypt's 'Garbage City' recyclers reap gains from Iran war plastic squeeze
WORLD
18-07-2026 16:57 HKT
Egypt's head coach Hossam Hassan speaks with French referee Francois Letexier as Egypt's forward #10 Mohamed Salah looks on during the 2026 World Cup round of 16 football match between Argentina and Egypt at Atlanta Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, 2026. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)
Egypt file complaint against referee after controversial World Cup exit
WORLD
08-07-2026 19:37 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong temperatures to drop 9 degrees as strong cold front arrives Mon
NEWS
07-11-2026 17:52 HKT
Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes western Shizuoka, strong shaking felt in Nagoya
WORLD
19 hours ago
97-year-old dies at his own birthday party after dancing to Stayin' Alive
WORLD
16 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.