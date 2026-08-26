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CHINA

China's Xi to attend SCO summit in Kyrgyzstan, visit Egypt, ministry says

CHINA
42 mins ago
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Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a joint press statement with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China May 20, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, as part of a state visit there and then to Egypt from August 30 to September 3, China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

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At the Bishkek summit, Xi will discuss deepening cooperation as well as major international and regional issues with participating countries and leaders, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a daily press conference.

During the visit, the Chinese president will hold talks with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov and will attend various state events, Lin said.

Xi's trip to Egypt will be his first state visit to the North African country in 10 years, where he will meet President Abdel ​Fattah al-Sisi and exchange views on bilateral ties and international and regional issues of common concern.

Reuters

ChinaXiSCO summitKyrgyzstanEgypt

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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