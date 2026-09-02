China's Xi holds talks with Sisi in first Egypt visit in a decade

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday received his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on his first visit to Cairo in a decade, as Beijing seeks a greater foothold in the region against the backdrop of the US-Iran war.

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The 21-gun salute at Cairo's Ittihadiya Palace marked the start of a day of talks expected to cover the Middle East war and its fallout, including on maritime trade security, as well as boosting Chinese investment in the Arab world's most populous country.

The two BRICS members are expected to sign a slate of economic agreements, including on artificial intelligence, transport and manufacturing.

Egypt currently estimates Chinese investments at around $10 billion. Beijing has key stakes in the Suez Canal Economic Zone, which are only expected to grow as the US-Iran war threatens global maritime trade.

Beijing has also played a key role in Sisi's megaprojects, the crowning jewel of which is the New Administrative Capital 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Cairo, large swathes of which have been bankrolled by Chinese investment.

China is a major exporter to Egypt, with its trade surplus reaching $12 billion in the first seven months of 2026, according to Chinese customs data.

Across Cairo, a megalopolis home to over 26 million people, major streets have been lined with Chinese and Egyptian flags, as well as billboards showing Sisi and Xi.

Street signs boast of "generations of Egyptian-Chinese friendship flowing like the Nile River", while residents have been warned to plan for substantial traffic delays on their commutes.

Xi is expected to traverse the entire capital during his visit Wednesday, including a stop at the Grand Egyptian Museum overlooking the Giza Pyramids.

- 'Independent foreign policy' -

According to analysts, Cairo will use the summit to underscore its strategic autonomy, showing it can leverage its close ties with both Washington and Beijing.

Sisi, in an op-ed published in Egyptian media on Tuesday, highlighted Cairo's "independent foreign policy", days after a branch of Egypt's second-largest bank was targeted by US sanctions.

He wrote that Egypt and China were partners in "strengthening the role of the global south" in an increasingly polarised world.

Washington vowed last month to isolate Iran economically, threatening expanded sanctions that could also hit Chinese banks, among others.

China, a major buyer of Iranian oil, has vowed to safeguard its interests.

In the lead-up to an expected meeting between Xi and US President Donald Trump this month, it has also sought to shore up ties with US-friendly regional nations.

Egypt is one of the largest recipients of US military aid, and historically a key Middle East mediator.

Last week, the US Treasury announced sanctions on the Emirati branch of Egypt's Banque Misr for alleged support to Iran.

Egypt -- which under Sisi's administration became one of the world's top weapons buyers -- hosted major joint air combat exercises with the Chinese military in August, featuring Beijing's powerful J-16 fighter jet.

AFP

Updated 4.49pm