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EU targets Meta with possible interim measures over WhatsApp AI rival ban

FINANCE
25 mins ago
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Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS
Cars drive past a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, U.S. October 28, 2021. REUTERS

The European Commission said on Wednesday it intended to impose interim measures on Meta Platforms after the U.S. tech giant moved to reinstate artificial intelligence assistants from rivals on its WhatsApp messaging service for a fee.

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"The Commission notified Meta that the revised policy seems to have the same effect of excluding third-party AI assistants from WhatsApp and thus appears at first sight to be in breach of EU competition rules," the EU's executive arm said in a statement.

In March, Meta told the Commission it would allow artificial intelligence rivals on WhatsApp for a year subject to the payment of a fee.

Reuters

European CommissionMetaWhatsappAI

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