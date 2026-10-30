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FINANCE

French economy unexpectedly contracts as exports slump in third quarter

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The French economy contracted 0.1 percent in the third quarter, missing analysts' expectations for slight growth, as lower exports weighed on the euro zone's second-biggest economy, official preliminary data showed on Friday.

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Analysts polled by Reuters were expecting a 0.1 percent increase over the third quarter, after no growth in the previous three months.

The economy was affected by a fall of 4.5 percentage points in exports, to -1.7 percent, mainly linked to a 9.1 percent decline in exports of transport equipment, with aerospace as the main negative driver, versus 20.8 percent growth in the second quarter.

Gross fixed capital formation, national accounts’ main measure of investment, fell 0.6 percent in the third quarter, extending a 0.5 percent decline in the second, as construction and transport equipment investments dragged on business spending.

France has been hit by a wave of protests in the final weeks of the quarter, which began with small student demonstrations in suburban Paris in September to denounce school conditions and swiftly broadened into a wider protest against the government's economic policies.

Household consumption, however, continued to rise by 0.4 percent in the quarter, following a 0.2 percent increase in the three months prior.

"Consumption of transport equipment is on the rise again, driven in particular by purchases of electric vehicles," statistics office Insee said.

Energy consumption also rebounded, rising 1.2 percent after a 2.0 percent fall in the previous quarter, due to increased spending on electricity, Insee said.

Reuters


 

FranceeconomyGDP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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