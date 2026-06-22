Singapore Airlines lines up banks for 5-year offshore yuan bond

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China's FX deposits hit record high despite yuan strength
17-06-2026 16:30 HKT
PBOC, BI, and HKMA sign MoU to promote direct yuan-rupiah bilateral trade
11-06-2026 18:40 HKT
Global AI debt issuance to top $500 billion in 2026, Morgan Stanley says
10-06-2026 16:54 HKT
Tencent to issue US$2.45b and 15b yuan notes
10-06-2026 11:26 HKT
BOJ to consider pausing bond taper next fiscal year, sources say
09-06-2026 15:17 HKT
Tencent hires banks for dollar, offshore yuan bond sale, term sheets show
08-06-2026 14:26 HKT
HK's transport system enters a new phase
9 hours ago