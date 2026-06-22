Singapore Airlines lines up banks for 5-year offshore yuan bond

Singapore Airlines has mandated Bank of China (3988), DBS, HSBC (0005) and Standard Chartered (2888) for arranging a five-year bond sale in offshore yuan, the Chinese currency traded outside mainland China, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

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Here are more details from the so-called mandate sheet:

The airline is holding a global investor call later on Monday.

The deal could launch as early as Tuesday, subject to market conditions.

It is expected to be benchmark-sized, which usually means a deal large enough to be easily traded by investors, or at least 1 billion yuan (US$147.6 million) in the offshore yuan bond market.

Deal size is not disclosed in the sheet.

Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The offshore yuan bond deal is part of Singapore Airlines' existing S$10 billion (US$7.74 billion) multi-currency debt program

The airline tapped the bond market in January, selling S$500 million of 10-year notes.



Reuters