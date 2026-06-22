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FINANCE

Singapore Airlines lines up banks for 5-year offshore yuan bond

FINANCE
39 mins ago
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Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore November 16, 2021. REUTERS

Singapore Airlines has mandated Bank of China (3988), DBS, HSBC (0005) and Standard Chartered (2888) for arranging a five-year bond sale in offshore yuan, the Chinese currency traded outside mainland China, according to a document seen by Reuters on Monday.

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Here are more details from the so-called mandate sheet:

  • The airline is holding a global investor call later on Monday.
  • The deal could launch as early as Tuesday, subject to market conditions.
  • It is expected to be benchmark-sized, which usually means a deal large enough to be easily traded by investors, or at least 1 billion yuan (US$147.6 million) in the offshore yuan bond market.
  • Deal size is not disclosed in the sheet.
  • Singapore Airlines did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.
  • The offshore yuan bond deal is part of Singapore Airlines' existing S$10 billion (US$7.74 billion) multi-currency debt program
  • The airline tapped the bond market in January, selling S$500 million of 10-year notes.


Reuters

Singapore Airlinesbondoffshoreyuan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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