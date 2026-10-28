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INTERNATIONAL
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WORLD

Zelensky fears new Yalta at Russia-China-US summit

WORLD
1 hour ago
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This handout photograph taken by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on October 27, 2026 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)
This handout photograph taken by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Service on October 27, 2026 shows Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a meeting with journalists in Kyiv, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned in comments published Wednesday that an expected meeting between Russian, US and Chinese leaders could offer a platform to redistribute influence, similar to what happened after World War II.

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"We really don't want this to turn into 'Yalta 2, 3, 4', with a redistribution of influence," he said, referring to the 1945 summit of Soviet, US and British leaders on dividing up the post-World War II map.

The Kremlin has indicated that a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US and Chinese counterparts, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit next month is under preparation.

"What China, Russia, and the United States might discuss has not yet been clearly defined today," Zelensky said in comments to journalists.

Russia has for years been seeking a comprehensive agreement with Washington on Europe's security architecture, and in particular an end to NATO's expansion near Russia's borders.

It casts its full-scale invasion of Ukraine as countering a threat posed by NATO -- a position widely rejected in Kyiv and the West, which says the invasion is an imperialistic land-grab by Putin.

"Russia wants this meeting more than anyone," Zelensky said, warning against handing Moscow "another major diplomatic advantage".

His comments came as Russia and Ukraine are due to meet next month with US envoys in the United Arab Emirates in a bid to revive talks towards ending Europe's worst conflict since World War II.

No date has yet been set for the Abu Dhabi meeting, but Zelensky said Ukraine wanted it to take place before the potential three-way talks between the Russian, US and Chinese leaders.

Zelensky also urged the United States to increase its supplies of Patriot air defence missiles, crucial to intercepting Russian attacks.

Ukraine had been receiving 12 a month from the United States this year, but has "to shoot down 150 ballistic missiles a month," Zelensky said.

Kyiv is also seeking a joint agreement to halt attacks on energy infrastructure ahead of winter and a maritime ceasefire to help safeguard its grain exports.

But Russia has rejected the idea of partial pauses in fighting before a final peace agreement has been reached.

AFP

ZelenskyYaltaRussiaChinaUSsummit

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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