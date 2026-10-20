logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Japan slams lack of access to journalist detained in Russia

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
People queue to apply for visas at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2025. A sign reads: "Consular department at Japanese embassy". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo
People queue to apply for visas at the Japanese embassy in Moscow, Russia March 4, 2025. A sign reads: "Consular department at Japanese embassy". REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo

Tokyo said Tuesday it was "extremely regrettable" that its diplomats had been unable to visit a Japanese journalist detained in Russia, despite a bilateral protocol that guarantees the right to consular access.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Russia arrested the journalist from the Hokkaido Shimbun newspaper on the Far East island of Sakhalin a week ago on suspicion of espionage.

Moscow has arrested several citizens of what it calls "unfriendly" countries in recent years, accusing them of working for Western intelligence services.

Japan has denied the spying allegation and demanded that Russia release the man.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said the protocol, which was signed between Japan and the Soviet Union and remains effective with Russia, ensures the right to consular access within "a period of no later than four days from the time of arrest or detention".

"It is therefore extremely regrettable that, despite this provision, a consular visit was not realised within the prescribed period," Kihara said.

Japan will "continue to strongly urge the Russian side to arrange a consular visit at the earliest possible time", he said, adding that Tokyo was also demanding his release, humanitarian consideration, and fair treatment.

Russian media reported that the journalist would remain in custody until December 12.

Moscow's foreign ministry last week identified the arrested reporter as Yuki Imai, with a spokeswoman saying he was accused of "conducting espionage activities on Russian territory".

Russia's FSB security service said a Japanese national was arrested on Sakhalin -- near a disputed cluster of islands -- but did not name the individual.

It said the person had worked for Japanese intelligence to collect information about Russia's defences.

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi denied the spying claim, saying "there is no such fact".

Tokyo summoned Russian ambassador Nikolay Nozdrev to lodge a protest over the arrest.

Moscow and Tokyo have been locked in a territorial dispute for decades over the status of a string of islands off the northeast coast of Japan and to the southwest of Russia's Sakhalin region.

The Kuril Islands -- called the Northern Territories in Japan -- have been under Russia's control since the end of World War II, when they were seized by the Soviet Union.

AFP

Japanlack of accessjournalistRussia

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
The words "AI Cybersecurity", a keyboard and a robotic hand in this illustration taken September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Chinese AI tool behind cyberattacks in Japan: security firm
CHINA
49 mins ago
Photo by STR / JIJI PRESS / AFP People watch the launch of the H3 rocket, carrying the Martian Moons eXploration (MMX) spacecraft, at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture on October 20, 2026.
Japan probe on its way to Mars moon
WORLD
5 hours ago
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to the press at Registan Square, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, October 19, 2026. (Reuters)
US' Rubio says Ukraine and Russia should be focused on ending the war
WORLD
19-10-2026 14:11 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / MINISTRY OF TRANSPORT AND COMMUNICATIONS / AFP This handout photograph released by Bulgaria's Ministry of Transport and Communications on October 17, 2026, shows the Ukrainian-owned Maltese-flagged cargo ship Chelsea 3 which was "hit by three aerial drones" in Bulgaria's exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea, after it was successfully moved to the port of Burgas.
Russia hails Trump waiving sanctions as 'historic'
WORLD
17-10-2026 17:41 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
Trump waives key Russia-related sanctions, tariffs before they take effect under new law
WORLD
17-10-2026 14:25 HKT
Photo by HANDOUT / NATIONAL PARK "ZAPOVEDNOYE PRIBAIKALYE" / AFP This handout photograph taken in late May 2026 and provided by the National Park "Zapovednoye Pribaikalye", shows a brown bear in the park's area.
'We've never had this': Bear sightings spook Russia
WORLD
17-10-2026 14:23 HKT
Photo by RIE KIKUCHI / AFP An advisory that reads "Emergency Earthquake Alert Cancelled" is seen on a television screen in Tokyo on October 16, 2026.
Japan retracts mistaken magnitude 9.9 quake alert
WORLD
17-10-2026 13:31 HKT
An Israeli settler casts a projectile towards Palestinians, near a fire, amid clashes during Palestinians' olive harvest in Abu Falah near Ramallah in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 16, 2026. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli settlers burn olive trees, injure journalist in West Bank attack
WORLD
16-10-2026 18:12 HKT
US President Donald Trump speaks as he hosts a Rose Garden lunch at the White House in Washington, DC, US, October 15, 2026. REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon
Trump says he is talking to Russia and China about denuclearization
CHINA
16-10-2026 12:08 HKT
Pedestrians walk past an electronic quotation board displaying the Nikkei 225 stock prices on the Tokyo Stock Exchange along a street in Tokyo on June 25, 2026. AFP
Japan's Nikkei slumps 5 percent as tech stocks hammered by AI, rate hike worries
FINANCE
15-10-2026 15:44 HKT
At least six hikers fall ill on Chung Yeung Festival holiday
NEWS
23 hours ago
source: online
Macron and wife dance at Celine Dion concert amid French riots
WORLD
19-10-2026 13:26 HKT
Dior deploys private guards outside Paris flagship amid riots
SOCIAL BUZZ
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.