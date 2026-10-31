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WORLD

'Trump betrayed us': Arizona's Latino voters sour on president

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by OLIVIER TOURON / AFP Pastor Jose Manuel Castro (C) leads the mass at Iglesia Getsemani church in San Luis, Yuma County, Arizona, October18, 2026.
Photo by OLIVIER TOURON / AFP Pastor Jose Manuel Castro (C) leads the mass at Iglesia Getsemani church in San Luis, Yuma County, Arizona, October18, 2026.

Two years ago, Fernando Nunez went door-to-door in searing heat to help Donald Trump win Arizona and take back the White House.

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But in next week's midterm elections, he won't be voting for candidates backed by the Republican president.

"Trump betrayed us. He did a whole 180," said the 22-year-old American, whose family has Mexican roots.

Nunez had been drawn to the Republican billionaire's promises: lowering prices, ending international wars, and releasing all of the files in the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

Now he is furious about the administration's lack of transparency over Epstein -- the late convicted sex offender who was a friend of Trump -- as well as the war being waged against Iran, which has driven up gas prices and fueled broader inflation.

"Gas, insurance, food: everything went up and is more expensive than ever," complained Nunez, who works as a sales rep and says he earns $1,600 a month.

"We're not supposed to be at war with Iran. We're only in this war because of Israel."

Nunez says he will vote on November 3 for independent candidates — neither Republican nor Democratic.

Yuma County, where Nunez lives, perfectly illustrates the shift to the right within the Latino community in the United States, a trend that contributed to Trump's victory in 2024.

In this corner of the Southwest, where the border wall between the United States and Mexico dominates the horizon, the Republican won by a 20-point margin.

 

- 'Rude awakening' -

 

In Somerton, an agricultural town whose population is almost entirely Latino and typically favors the Democrats, about 40 percent of residents voted for Trump in 2024.

Mayor Gerardo Anaya says he thinks this was because they were angry at the runaway inflation seen under former president Joe Biden, as well as the daily influx of thousands of migrants.

"It was just a vote against the Biden administration," the left-leaning mayor said.

But those who chose Trump are now experiencing a "rude awakening," he added.

In this small town, which is surrounded by fields of lettuce, the parking lot of the only supermarket is abuzz with complaints.

Residents who spoke with AFP expressed outrage over the price of carne asada -- a typical Mexican-style grilled meat -- and the cost of diesel.

Rocketing gasoline prices have made a popular local pastime, driving off-road buggies in the desert, more expensive.

Trump's image as a savvy businessman also no longer carries weight.

"I thought he was going to fix everything, but now I'm done. I don't want anything to do with him anymore," said one gardener, who preferred not to give his name.

 

- 'Racist' -

 

While the number of migrants at the border has dropped drastically, the gardener -- who is of Mexican descent -- said he could not accept the aggressive, large-scale enforcement raids taking place across the United States, some of which have led to the deportation of immigrants with no criminal records.

Trump "said he was going to go after criminals. That's not what happened," he says. "He's a racist and that's it."

National polls show this sense of disillusionment among Latino voters is widespread, offering Democrats the hope that they can capitalize and seize control of at least one house of Congress next week.

But in Somerton, irritation with Trump does not necessarily translate into support for his opponents.

The gardener, for one, intends to abstain altogether.

At his hair salon, Jaime Sanchez remains undecided.

The 52-year-old had originally chosen Trump because of what he said was his opposition to abortion and his commitment to "family values."

However, he admits to being troubled by the administration's immigration policy, which can lead to the deportation of law-abiding adults, risking their separation from their American-born children.

"When a family isn't united, there are greater dangers -- more gangs, more drugs -- because there's no role model to provide guidance," he said.

Jose Manuel Castro, an evangelical pastor from the neighboring town of San Luis, told AFP he sees "a great deal of discontent."

The 75-year-old conservative expects his congregation to cast a protest vote this time around.

In the long term, however, he believes that the shift of Latino voters, who tend to be religious, toward the Republican Party is only just beginning.

Many feel uncomfortable with an American Left that champions abortion and the rights of transgender individuals, he said.

"The Democratic Party promotes things that run counter to the principles of the Word of God," he said.

AFP

Trump betrayed usArizonaLatino voterspresident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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