Philippine president pardons drug convict Mary Jane Veloso

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EU and Philippines reach 'substantial agreement' on free-trade deal
22-09-2026 11:03 HKT
Philippine Muslim enclave trades bullets for election ballots
12-09-2026 20:38 HKT
First bodies of Philippines ferry fire victims land as toll hits 35
12-09-2026 13:41 HKT
Five dead, more than 80 missing after Philippine ferry fire
10-09-2026 09:43 HKT
'The ber months': Christmas arrives early in the Philippines
08-09-2026 13:24 HKT
Philippine VP Duterte posts bail over 'grave threats' against Marcos
05-09-2026 18:57 HKT
UK denies BN(O) visas to Hongkongers with protest convictions: report
23-09-2026 18:59 HKT