logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Bloomberg, two trading firms agree to pay Trump's Truth Social for faster access to president's posts, sources say

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Truth Social, the social media platform founded by President Donald Trump, has signed up news and data provider Bloomberg and two Wall Street firms for faster access to the president’s posts, which it sells for up to $100,000 a month, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

The firms are Susquehanna International Group and Jump Trading, both high-frequency trading firms focused on algorithmic and automated strategies.

The service gives subscribers a timing advantage to Trump's posts on Truth Social, which has the potential to create swings in financial markets and to give Wall Street traders an edge not available to everyday investors. The companies’ purchase of the Truth API service hasn’t been previously reported. An API is a programming interface that is used as a digital bridge that allows one system to connect to another.

Trump Media and Technology Group announced its fastest-access product in July, and pitched it to trading firms and other financial institutions. The deals likely mark the first time a business tied to a sitting president has sold access to their statements, which some critics have called unethical.

While Truth Social’s pay-for-access plan ventures into untested legal territory, Intercept Media and the Freedom of the Press Foundation sued Trump in August, seeking to block the White House from posting official government announcements exclusively on Truth Social while the paid feed exists. The suit, which is ongoing, alleges that erecting a financial barrier to government information is potentially unconstitutional and favors wealthy Wall Street firms.

Bloomberg, Jump Trading and Susquehanna declined to comment.

In a statement, Trump Media said: “Truth Social offers an industry-standard API product for which there is significant demand across industries. We take customer confidentiality seriously. This reporting is based on misleading information being peddled by anonymous sources aimed at harming our company, customers and shareholders.”

The president’s family trust owns 41% of Trump Media, and Trump is the trust’s sole beneficiary.

Shares of the company have fallen more than 50% so far this year. The market value of Trump Media has been volatile since it went public; it closed at about $8 billion in its March 2024 debut, but is now worth about $1.8 billion. The company has lost about $1.76 billion since 2024, including non-cash charges.

Trump Media’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings listTrump, Jr., as the trustee of the family trust, with sole voting and investment power.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle said neither Trump nor his family is directly involved in any portfolio investment decisions but did not address the allegations that the president was improperly using his office.

Trump Jr. did not respond to a comment request. Questions about his role in the business were referred to the Trump Organization, which did not respond to requests for comment.

MARKET-MOVING POSTS

The service is designed to allow customers to read Trump's posts more quickly than a human would by constantly checking the app. The timing advantage, described as 50 milliseconds by Trump Media officials, can matter to trading firms or financial news and data organizations because a US president’s posts can create swings in the value of assets.

High-frequency Wall Street traders employ software that ingests news headlines, company announcements and government statements to search for market-moving information. The software can read, analyze and execute a trade in thousandths of a second.

In one example of how Trump's posts can move markets, oil futures sank after he announced on Truth Social a ceasefire in the Iran war in April.

In August, Trump Media told investors it had "signed more than 10 customer agreements” which Reuters was unable to confirm. The company didn’t name the clients, but said they were primarily Wall Street trading firms that are paying between $60,000 and $100,000 a month.

Reuters, a financial-news competitor to Bloomberg, said in a statement: "We will assess the service, but have no current plans to subscribe."

Selling faster access to Trump's posts has drawn criticism from Democrats and media entities.

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and California's Adam Schiff said in July that they had asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether the service violated securities laws. They described it as a “shocking abuse” of office by a president seeking personal gain, without providing further explanation.

The SEC declined to comment.

A TMTG spokesperson said, “Congressional Democrats continue to mischaracterize Truth API either out of ideological opposition to free markets or a failure to grasp the distinction between public and nonpublic information.”

In the lawsuit against Trump by Intercept Media and non-profit Freedom of the Press Foundation, the plaintiffs described the paid data service as "profoundly corrupt." The suit also alleges the service would violate the First Amendment rights of the public who don’t have equal access to the information and it would violate the Fifth Amendment by charging “unreasonable sums” for equal access to information guaranteed by law.

The White House’s Ingle did not directly address the lawsuit or its allegations, saying, “President Trump only acts in the best interests of the American public – which is why they overwhelmingly re-elected him to this office.”

Reuters

Bloombergtrading firmsTrumpTruth Socialfaster accesspresidentposts

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP The US Capitol is seen from the top of the Washington Monument in Washington, DC, on October 22, 2026.
Trump tamed after US midterms? Europe doubts it
WORLD
21 hours ago
Brazilian presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro of the Liberal Party (PL) reacts as he speaks after losing the presidential runoff election, in Brasilia, Brazil October 25, 2026. REUTERS/Adriano Machado
Trump says he approves of Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro coming to US
WORLD
21 hours ago
A bus bearing a campaign poster featuring Israeli Prime Minister and Likud party chairman Benjamin Netanyahu alongside US President Donald Trump drives through Jerusalem on October 26, 2026, on the eve of Israel's legislative elections. (Photo by AHMAD GHARABLI / AFP)
Netanyahu sees 'unique opportunity' with Trump to end Iran 'threat'
WORLD
23 hours ago
Workers distribute groceries at La Colaborativa’s food pantry, as food aid benefits, including SNAP payments, will be suspended starting November 1 amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, U.S., October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
'They don't care about us': Trump food aid cuts leave Americans struggling and angry
WORLD
28-10-2026 11:27 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the Workers' Party (PT) candidate for re-election, gestures as he addresses supporters after his victory in the presidential runoff election, at Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, October 26, 2026. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli/File Photo
Lula's win in Brazil deals harsh blow to Trump’s ‘Donroe Doctrine’: McGeever
WORLD
28-10-2026 11:00 HKT
Former FBI Director James Comey testifies before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Ex-FBI chief Comey faces third prosecution attempt by Trump Justice Department
WORLD
27-10-2026 13:23 HKT
Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI / AFP US President Donald Trump speaks at a midterm election campaign rally at Guardian Centers of Georgia in Perry, Georgia on October 24, 2026.
Trump made US midterms about himself. Will it backfire?
WORLD
27-10-2026 13:01 HKT
Democratic senatorial candidate for Michigan Abdul El-Sayed joins hands with US Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) at a More Perfect University Presents Students vs. Billionaires town hall at the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor, Michigan, on October 26, 2026. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP)
Democrats eye election wins that could upend Trump presidency
WORLD
27-10-2026 12:58 HKT
Former US President Barack Obama (C), Democrat Michigan senatorial candidate Abdul El-Sayed (L) and Michigan Secretary of State and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Jocelyn Benson (R) raise joined hands as they campaign together with other Michigan Democratics at a rally in Detroit, Michigan on October 24, 2026. (Photo by Bill Pugliano / AFP)
Trump hits back at Obama over Saddam 'Cheesecake Factory' jab
WORLD
27-10-2026 10:45 HKT
File Photo/Reuters
Netanyahu touts Trump endorsement on eve of vote, suggests they may restart war on Iran
WORLD
27-10-2026 06:08 HKT
(Source: Reuters)
Samsung reportedly to exit Hong Kong home appliance market after mainland China withdrawal
NEWS
18 hours ago
Customs arrests Tsim Sha Tsui medicine shop salesman over misleading pricing of Chinese herbs
NEWS
28-10-2026 01:42 HKT
Uganda arrests man accused of killing and eating 38 people
WORLD
8 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.