logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Eclipse craze grips Spain, Iceland as millions get set for 'event of the century'

WORLD
7 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
Tourists in campervans and motorhomes wait for solar eclipse in front of Cape Fisterra lighthouse the day before the solar eclipse, on the Costa da Morte ("Coast of Death"), once considered the end of the world and a traditional destination for pilgrims completing the Camino de Santiago, in northwestern Spain, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Tourists in campervans and motorhomes wait for solar eclipse in front of Cape Fisterra lighthouse the day before the solar eclipse, on the Costa da Morte ("Coast of Death"), once considered the end of the world and a traditional destination for pilgrims completing the Camino de Santiago, in northwestern Spain, August 11, 2026. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Millions of people across Spain and Iceland geared up to witness a total solar eclipse on Wednesday, packing their protective glasses and travelling to areas where the rare astronomical event can be observed in full.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Humans' fascination with eclipses is well-documented. Historically, the sudden darkening of the sky was often interpreted as an omen, a cosmic struggle or a sign of divine power.

Modern-day skywatchers seek to experience the same uncanny sensation when day briefly turns into twilight and some animals fall quiet as the Moon passes directly between Earth and the Sun.

"I hope that tonight will see the emergence of a wonderful generation of astrophysicists," said Juan Cruz, Spain's Secretary of State for Science. "It's such a special moment."

Authorities were expecting up to 6 million visitors in mostly rural areas within the eclipse's path across northern Spain and the Balearic Islands, Cruz said. In Spain, the eclipse will be quickly followed by the sunset, making the event particularly alluring.

Since this year's eclipse coincides with one of the highest-risk periods for wildfires, Spain has rolled out a massive police operation and public safety campaign.

The government also views it as a chance to showcase seldom-visited regions and help address concerns about overtourism on the coast by redistributing crowds away from saturated beach resorts.

The Iberian Peninsula last saw a total solar eclipse in 1912. It is set to experience another one on August 2, 2027, and an annular eclipse in January 2028, completing the so-called "Iberian Eclipse Trio."

ECLIPSE FEVER IN THE LAND OF SAGAS

In Iceland's capital Reykjavik, eclipse glasses have been sold out for days as the Nordic country of roughly 400,000 people expects to welcome up to 80,000 visitors.

A narrow path of totality will reach Iceland's westernmost coast at about 5:44 p.m. (1744 GMT), before the Moon's shadow races east.

Totality will last up to 2 minutes and 13 seconds in the far west, though most cities will see shorter periods of darkness. Authorities have warned of heavy traffic and urged viewers to arrive early.

Singer Björk was due to perform a DJ set at an eclipse-themed event south of Reykjavik.

U.S. space agency NASA plans to fly a high-altitude WB-57 aircraft from Iceland to follow the Moon's shadow, and NASA-funded teams will launch balloons to study how the sudden darkness and cooling affect the lower atmosphere.

"Oh man, it's so cool," said Krista Kern, a visitor from North Carolina who described her expectations of totality as a "whole-body feeling," adding though she was nervous about the Icelandic weather.

CHASING THE SHADOW

Aside from casual observers, the event also draws "eclipse chasers", enthusiasts who crisscross the globe to be in the path of totality whenever an eclipse occurs.

Gordon Telepun, a retired plastic surgeon and amateur astronomer from the U.S. who has photographed six total eclipses, said he would watch from the island of Mallorca because Spain checked all the boxes for eclipse chasers.

"It has pretty reasonable weather chances in August, a decent totality duration at over one-and-a-half minutes and is easy to travel to," he said.

Reuters

EclipseSpainIceland'event of the century'

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Meta, TikTok agree to fact check content on Spain border crossings after deadly incident
WORLD
11-08-2026 17:55 HKT
Photo by SANKA VIDANAGAMA / AFP People watch a partial solar eclipse at New Brighton, a coastal suburb of Christchurch, on September 22, 2025.
'Like the end of the world': the eclipse chasers flocking to Spain
WORLD
05-08-2026 12:32 HKT
A group of migrants approach the border post to make their way back to Morocco, escorted by Spanish infantry soldiers, in the Spain's north African enclave of Ceuta, on August 2, 2026. (AFP)
Spain confronts EU migration hawks in tense Ceuta talks
WORLD
04-08-2026 18:16 HKT
People aboard inflatable boats navigate on the Moroccan side of the new floating barrier deployed by Spain to reinforce security near the border post of the Spanish enclave of Ceuta on August 2, 2026. (AFP)
At least 72 died in Spain's Ceuta migrant rush
WORLD
02-08-2026 18:33 HKT
Charred trees, amid drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, near Le Temple, Gironde, France, July 29, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman
France and Spain fight to contain wildfires as temperatures soar again
WORLD
29-07-2026 18:08 HKT
Photo by JOSE JORDAN / AFP This picture shows a scorched area after a wildfire raged in La Vall d'Uxio, 55 kilometres north-east of Valencia, on July 28, 2026.
Firefighters on offensive in France, Spain as new heatwave arrives
WORLD
28-07-2026 21:05 HKT
Photo by MAXIMILIEN LAMY / AFP / A beach goer stands in lake Lacanau, also called Etang de Lacanau (Lacanau Pond) from the beach of Moutchic in Lacanau, southwestern France on July 24, 2026, as clouds of smoke rise into the sky from a wildfire.
166,000 evacuated as wildfires spin out of control in France, Spain
WORLD
25-07-2026 12:41 HKT
Cars are pictured at the Ford factory in Almussafes near Valencia, Spain June 15, 2018. REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo
China's Geely to make electric SUVs at Ford Spain plant, jointly develop model for Europe
CHINA
23-07-2026 17:34 HKT
Photo by OSCAR DEL POZO / AFP Spain's players celebrate on a stage at Cibeles Square in Madrid on July 20, 2026, one day after winning their second World Cup title following a 1-0 victory against Argentina.
Spain stars lap up adulation of estimated two million on World Cup parade
WORLD
21-07-2026 10:48 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Tempers flare at end of Spain-Argentina World Cup final
FOOTBALL
20-07-2026 07:05 HKT
Chinese woman missing in Thailand after accepting ride from stranger, embassy confirms
CHINA
22 hours ago
Andy Lau awarded honorary doctorate by HKBU
NEWS
10-08-2026 21:09 HKT
Jennifer Tse remembers late father Patrick Tse on what would have been his 90th birthday
ENTERTAINMENT
10-08-2026 18:37 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.