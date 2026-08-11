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Meta, TikTok agree to fact check content on Spain border crossings after deadly incident

WORLD
14 hours ago
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Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura
Members of the military escort migrants in Ceuta, Spain, following recent mass crossings of migrants on foot and by sea from Morocco into Spanish territory, August 1, 2026. REUTERS/Violeta Santos Moura

Social networks Meta META.O and TikTok have agreed to fact-check content on border crossings into Spain following the massive rush to enter the Spanish enclave of Ceuta from Morocco late last month, European Union tech chief Henna Virkkunen said.

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The purpose is to prevent criminal networks from enticing potential migrants to attempt to cross with false information, which has led to tragic deaths, she said in a post on X late on Monday.

  • Meta and TikTok agreed with the EU to set up an "ad-hoc escalation and cooperation mechanism with fact-checkers" as part of crisis protocols, according to the post.
  • The Commission and pan-European police force Europol are discussing the situation with the two companies every day, the post said.
  • Virkkunen also spoke with Oscar Lopez, the Spanish minister for digital economy, on how to prevent border crossing and the loss of lives.
  • More than 70,000 would-be migrants flooded into Ceuta in a mass rush on July 30 that left nearly 100 dead.
  • Would-be migrants were encouraged by a handful of viral videos, including some posted by a Spanish news outlet intended to highlight the burden of migration pressures.
  • Ceuta and Melilla have the EU's only land borders with Africa and both cities periodically experience surges in attempted crossings by migrants seeking to reach Europe.

Reuters

MetaTikTokfact checkcontentSpainborder crossingsdeadly incident

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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