David Silva comes out of retirement to join Hong Kong’s Supreme Shatin

Former Manchester City and Spain midfielder David Silva is coming out of retirement at the age of 40 to join Hong Kong Premier League newcomer Supreme Shatin, the club announced on Wednesday.

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Silva is expected to arrive in Hong Kong in mid-October after undergoing a fitness assessment, before joining team training as the club evaluates his condition and readiness to return to competitive football.

Supreme Shatin said it would not rush the former Spain international into action, with Silva set to train with the squad until he is considered match-ready.

Club executive and player Jim Wong later said during a social media livestream that special activities would be arranged for supporters to meet Silva after his arrival, including an opportunity for fan club members to watch him train.

The club currently plans to field Silva in one match before deciding whether to extend the arrangement, depending on his physical condition and performance.

His debut could come as early as November 7, when Supreme Shatin are scheduled to face BC Rangers in the Hong Kong Premier League, although the club stressed that any appearance would depend on Silva completing his fitness assessment and training program.

The signing comes amid an overhaul at Supreme Shatin, which has recently brought in several overseas players and appointed 41-year-old English coach Thomas Ballantyne as head coach following the departure of Kwok Kar-lok.

Silva rose to prominence with Valencia before joining Manchester City in 2010, spending 10 seasons with the English Premier League club.

He became one of the central figures of City’s rise to domestic dominance, winning four Premier League titles, two FA Cups and five League Cups during his time in Manchester.

Silva returned to Spain in 2020 to join Real Sociedad and helped the club win the Copa del Rey before announcing his retirement in July 2023 after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury during preseason training.

At international level, he earned 125 caps and scored 35 goals for Spain over a 12-year career.

He was part of the country’s golden generation that won Euro 2008, the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Silva is also no stranger to Hong Kong. He visited with Manchester City for a friendly against Kitchee in 2019 and returned in 2025 to play for the World Legends side in the Lunar New Year Cup.