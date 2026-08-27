logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case

WORLD
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The Brazilian government on Wednesday said it was suing the Discord messaging platform for nearly $100 million in damages over its alleged failure to protect children from harmful content and demanded it adopt stronger safeguards.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Brazil's National Data Protection Agency (ANPD) ordered Discord to suspend livestreams earlier this month after a 13-year-old girl was goaded into killing herself during a livestream.

A government statement said the lawsuit filed Tuesday in the capital, Brasilia, was brought after failed negotiations with Discord, whose proposals were "deemed insufficient to eliminate the identified risks."

"The lawsuit seeks to compel the Discord platform to adopt effective measures to protect children, adolescents, and women in the digital environment," said the statement.

"It also requests that the company be ordered to pay R$ 500 million ($97 million) in compensation for collective moral damages."

The messaging platform, with over 90 million active daily users, agreed to suspend livestreaming in Brazil on August 17, assuring it was working "to make Discord safer for teens."

However, Brasilia said it "continues to exhibit flaws in its age verification and user protection mechanisms," exposing users to serious risks, such as those that resulted in the girl's death in July.

Five teenagers and an adult have been arrested in connection with the suicide in a small town in central-western Brazil.

Over 45 minutes, the teens allegedly encouraged the girl to kill an animal, and when she failed to do so, they encouraged her to kill herself, according to an official with the Justice Ministry's Ciberlab intelligence unit.

One of the teens arrested was just 14.

Brazil is demanding that Discord implement stricter parental controls, cooperate more closely with the authorities and implement systems capable of detecting and preventing situations that put minors at risk.

In a statement sent to AFP, the platform expressed regret over the legal action and said it had "consistently and in good faith" maintained dialogue with the authorities.

"We believe there is a better way and remain committed to working with the relevant authorities to reach a solution that strengthens safety on the platform while allowing Brazilians to continue using Discord," it stated.

 

- 'Powerful signal' -

 

Brazil has taken a tough stance against social media platforms, cracking down on disinformation and requiring users under 16 to link their accounts to those of their parents.

On Tuesday, the ANPD fined TikTok nearly $30 million for failing to implement child safety measures in what it called a "powerful signal" to social media companies.

ANPD director Lorena Giuberti Coutinho said the agency last week initiated proceedings to verify the compliance of 22 social media networks and platforms with a law passed this year to protect children and teens online.

"I think we can expect much stronger enforcement action" in the coming months, she said.

Brazil's Supreme Court has also locked horns with Big Tech, specifically Elon Musk's X, over online disinformation.

Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes has been accused by the Brazilian and American right of censorship for, among other things, blocking access to X for 40 days in 2024.

AFP

Brazillaw suitDiscord$100 mnchild safety

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil fines TikTok $30 mn in 'powerful signal' over child safety
WORLD
26-08-2026 10:59 HKT
Arturo Bejar, a former Facebook safety engineer and Instagram consultant, leaves as Meta faces a landmark trial in federal court over claims from 29 states that the company illegally collected and used children's data in violation of federal law, allegedly designed its social media platforms to keep young users hooked and misled consumers about their safety, in Oakland, California, U.S., August 19, 2026. REUTERS/Manuel Orbegozo
Mark Zuckerberg encouraged growth over child safety, ex-Meta executive testifies at trial
WORLD
20-08-2026 09:24 HKT
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
Trump sued over service that offers paid early access to Truth Social posts
WORLD
13-08-2026 12:32 HKT
Heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. AFP
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
FINANCE
11-08-2026 20:17 HKT
A drone view shows Zorro Ranch, a property formerly owned by Jeffrey Epstein, near Stanley, New Mexico, U.S. March 8, 2026. REUTERS/Rebecca Noble
New Mexico sues US government for access to Epstein files
WORLD
06-08-2026 09:35 HKT
Reuters
BYD debuts first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex car as sales surge
FINANCE
04-08-2026 22:21 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula, 80, says 'in great shape' as he launches fourth term bid
WORLD
03-08-2026 12:46 HKT
Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP This photo illustration taken on April 17, 2025 shows the TikTok logo displayed on a screen at a residential property in Guildford, south of London.
UK opens probe into TikTok's child safety measures
WORLD
16-07-2026 19:03 HKT
Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters
FOOTBALL
06-07-2026 06:28 HKT
Photo: Reuters
Gabriel Martinelli's late winner helps Brazil rally past Japan
FOOTBALL
30-06-2026 04:34 HKT
logo
(Video) Girl slapped at Kwun Tong’s apm mall, two women arrested
NEWS
16 hours ago
Chinese lecturer arrested after university student found dismembered in South Korea
WORLD
19 hours ago
Red rainstorm warning: morning and full-day schools suspend classes
NEWS
5 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.