logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Brazil's presidential candidates seek to disqualify each other

WORLD
49 mins ago
logo
logo
logo
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro. (REUTERS)
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Flavio Bolsonaro. (REUTERS)

In the latest showdown from Brazil's increasingly rancorous presidential race Tuesday, both candidates called for the disqualification of their rivals over allegations of social media malfeasance, according to court filings and campaign officials.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's campaign said Tuesday they will request the disqualification of right-wing rival Flavio Bolsonaro on Wednesday over alleged election interference by tech giant Meta.

Later Tuesday, Bolsonaro's team struck back with its own court filing, seen by AFP, accusing leftist Lula of "abuse of power" in the mass dissemination of government postings on WhatsApp during the campaign.

Lula is seeking a fourth non-consecutive term in office but is facing stiff competition from his challenger, the son of jailed ex-leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Flavio Bolsonaro received 47 percent of the vote over the incumbent's 45 percent in the first round earlier this month, and polls show a technical tie ahead of Sunday's runoff.

Lula's petition was initially expected to be submitted Tuesday to Brazil's top electoral court concerning alleged "algorithmic manipulation" by Meta aimed at harming Lula's chances of winning, the campaign source said.

But Lula's campaign coordinator, Senator Camilo Santana, later told reporters the filing would occur Wednesday.

The information was first revealed Monday by Brazilian newspaper Folha de S. Paulo.

Meta and lawyers from both campaigns met at the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) on Tuesday, a court source said.

The court on Monday gave Meta 24 hours to prove it was complying with an order to treat both campaigns equally, threatening a daily fine of around $200,000 if it didn't.

The order came after Lula's campaign alleged that Meta, which owns Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, was suppressing his online content to boost Bolsonaro.

"We have completed the implementation of the measures to comply with the Superior Electoral Court's decision," the company stated on Tuesday.

LULA SEEKS FIGHTBACK

Lula's campaign also alleged inconsistencies in WhatsApp's artificial intelligence tool, saying Lula-related election content was limited while Bolsonaro content was untouched.

Meta had denied taking any actions to favor one side in the election, but previously said that some of Lula's campaign ads had been mistakenly deactivated due to technical errors.

Among measures the tech giant adopted, Meta said that now only candidates and parties registered with the electoral court can place ads on its networks.

The company also said it removed 720 posts containing AI-generated content that lacked proper labeling. Meta's London-based oversight board also said it had identified recurring failures with content about Brazil's presidential elections and the US congressional elections.

Dozens of Lula supporters protested outside the company's Sao Paulo offices on Monday, bearing placards and chanting slogans like "Meta out of Brazil."

Lula, 80, has also accused the American government of meddling in the elections in favor of Flavio Bolsonaro.

US President Donald Trump has not yet explicitly endorsed Bolsonaro, 45, but called his surprise first-round finish a "very, very big victory."

The runoff victor will either preserve the vast country of 214 million people as a left-wing stronghold in Latin America, or usher it into the ranks of right-wing administrations loyal to Trump.

The shock result of the first round appears to have invigorated the left, with Lula's camp staging massive rallies ever since and seeking to up its social media game.

Flavio's father Jair Bolsonaro is serving a 27-year prison sentence under house arrest for attempting a coup following his electoral defeat to Lula in 2022.

Flavio Bolsonaro has sworn to liberate his father if elected.

Agence France-Presse

Brazil

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by ANSELMO CUNHA / AFP A flooded street is seen in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul State, Brazil, on May 24, 2024.
Why is Shell facing lawsuits over climate disasters in Brazil and the Philippines?
WORLD
15-10-2026 17:52 HKT
A Meta logo is pictured during the International AI Summit in Dublin, on October 14, 2026. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP)
Lula's party to complain about Meta 'interference' in Brazil elections before regional body
WORLD
15-10-2026 09:49 HKT
Brazil's right-wing senator and presidential candidate for the Liberal Party (PL) Flavio Bolsonaro speaks to supporters following the partial results of the presidential election in Brasilia, Brazil on October 4, 2026. (AFP)
Bolsonaro clan wins big in multiple Brazil polls
WORLD
05-10-2026 15:03 HKT
The app logo of Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi is seen through a magnifying glass on a computer screen showing binary digits in this illustration picture taken July 7, 2021. REUTERS
Didi plans to invest over US$200 million in Argentina, manager says
FINANCE
28-08-2026 22:20 HKT
Discord logo is seen in this illustration taken November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil sues Discord for $100 mn in child safety case
WORLD
27-08-2026 10:32 HKT
TikTok app logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
Brazil fines TikTok $30 mn in 'powerful signal' over child safety
WORLD
26-08-2026 10:59 HKT
Heads of state and government of member, partner, and external engagement countries pose for a family photo during the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 7, 2025. AFP
BRICS nations discuss linking payment systems and CBDCs, RBI chief says
FINANCE
11-08-2026 20:17 HKT
Reuters
BYD debuts first Brazilian-made plug-in hybrid flex car as sales surge
FINANCE
04-08-2026 22:21 HKT
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during the Workers' Party (PT) national convention in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on August 2, 2026, where he formally announces his bid for re-election. (AFP)
Brazil's Lula, 80, says 'in great shape' as he launches fourth term bid
WORLD
03-08-2026 12:46 HKT
Haaland knocks Brazil out of World Cup as Norway reach quarters
FOOTBALL
06-07-2026 06:28 HKT
source: online
French woman tries to stop looting in Nice, protesters say they have ‘emergency shopping’ to do
WORLD
20-10-2026 13:44 HKT
HK faces record-breaking October heat wave fueled by three key climate factors
NEWS
6 hours ago
(File Photo)
HKIA wins three best-airport awards as September passenger traffic rises 10.2pc
NEWS
20 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.