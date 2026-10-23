logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
INTERNATIONAL
breadcrumb-arrow
WORLD

Five ways to keep safe online in the wake of AI-supercharged hacking

WORLD
2 hours ago
logo
logo
logo
The words "AI Hacking" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The words "AI Hacking" and PHP code are displayed on a screen in this illustration taken on October 22, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Much of the world woke Wednesday to news that PHP, a coding language most people have never heard of but that underlies roughly 70% of all websites, had a hackable vulnerability, sending businesses and governments scrambling to fix it.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

While the PHP glitches sit in the underlying code itself, the NSA warned that attackers could use them to take control of web servers to steal data, disrupt services or move through networks on services the average person relies on every day.

Experts say responsibility mostly lies with software providers and organizations that serve customers. But there are basic steps everyone should take to protect themselves.

USE MULTI-FACTOR AUTHENTIFICATION

MFA, or multi-factor authentication, requires two forms of verification to access a protected site, such as a password plus a text-based code or security key. Emily Austin, principal security researcher at cybersecurity firm Censys, recommended unique passwords for individual websites, and for people to monitor any transactions.

“But realistically, for situations like the PHP vulnerabilities, there really isn’t much an end user can do beyond hope the services they rely on either don’t use PHP or have people actively working on patching,” Austin said.

The PHP flaws are the latest in a series of severe software bugs made worse by increasingly capable and accessible large language models. Long-hidden flaws in widely used software, once too obscure or complex for humans to exploit, are now much easier to surface and weaponize.

MAKE HARDWARE UPDATES AUTOMATIC

Dan Guido, CEO and co-founder of cybersecurity firm Trail of Bits, recommended people “turn on automatic updates for your phone, computer, and home router.” Companies typically issue security updates when patches are available for known vulnerabilities, so installing them promptly limits the window for bad actors.

Even so, consumers remain at the mercy of the services they rely on, Guido said.

“Someone visiting a website can do everything right, like use two-factor authentication, and still have their information exposed,” Guido said. “You can't patch your hospital's website.”

Most of the work falls on companies running services, Guido said. “They need to deploy fixes faster and limit the damage that compromised systems can cause.”

Runa Sandvik, the founder of Granitt and a digital security expert, said people need to update apps and services on their devices whenever they're available, and to not forget about internet-connected devices around the house.

"I can see a scenario in which some people have some sort of IoT device at home that maybe doesn't get frequent updates, maybe doesn't get any updates at all," Sandvik said. "It's worth double checking with the vendor to see if there is anything available."

PATCH, PATCH, PATCH

Dr. Daniel Gardham, a lecturer at the Surrey Centre for Cyber Security and the University of Surrey, said organizations must know what software they run, patch promptly and check whether they've already been compromised. In the AI age, attackers have the advantage, Gardham added.

“Finding vulnerabilities is becoming faster and easier, but fixing them across the range of systems that rely on this software is much harder,” Gardham said. “How well organizations manage that gap will determine whether AI makes the internet safer or more vulnerable.”

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS

Any time a major cybersecurity threat makes the news, scammers and cybercriminals will try to take advantage, said Nic Adams, co-founder and CEO of 0rcus, a cyberkinetics company.

Be wary of unsolicited links. "When these headlines hit, check the affected company's instructions by opening its app or typing its website address yourself," Adams said. "An urgent message telling you to 'secure your account' deserves extra scrutiny."

YOUR MONEY IS SAFE

Banks have been preparing for this moment since frontier models came out, and have "worked extremely hard to ensure there is no more low-hanging fruit for the bad guys to go after," said Paul Benda, executive vice president of risk, fraud and cybersecurity at the American Bankers Association.

However, Benda added, "we are in a new normal" in terms of cyber threats, and consumers need to be aware, especially in the wake of the PHP vulnerabilities, when shopping with random retailers or websites "where their security is not going to be as good as your bank."

Benda said consumers should not reuse passwords across shopping sites, and should consider using passkeyswhere possible, which are digital keys specific to certain websites, that avoid the need to enter a password into a website and a phishing resistant.

Reuters

keep safeonlineAI-supercharged hacking

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Photo by MANAN VATSYAYANA / AFP A woman looks at photographs of missing persons in the aftermath of flash floods, at the Tribhuvan University Teaching hospital in Kathmandu on August 30, 2026.
How China and Nepal are battling flood rumours online
CHINA
12-09-2026 12:32 HKT
A UNICEF logo is pictured outside their offices in Geneva, Switzerland, January 30, 2017. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UNICEF estimates 20 million children suffered online sexual abuse in one year
WORLD
03-09-2026 10:28 HKT
A TikTok logo is displayed on a smartphone in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
EU accuses TikTok of exposing children to risks online
WORLD
24-07-2026 21:18 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch and Reddit applications are displayed on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration/File Photo
Australia finds serious gaps in Big Tech response to online child sexual abuse
WORLD
14-07-2026 11:22 HKT
A person holds a South Korean flag in front of the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, December 6, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-ji/File photo
South Korean law targeting false online information takes effect
WORLD
07-07-2026 19:36 HKT
A flag is seen on a building during the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 27, 2023. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
UN says protecting children online an 'urgent priority'
WORLD
29-05-2026 19:16 HKT
Photo by HECTOR RETAMAL / AFP Passengers waiting for their flight are seen next to a Tiffany & Co. shop at Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Shanghai, on May 20, 2026.
Frugal and more online: smarter spenders rewrite luxury's China dream
CHINA
27-05-2026 20:33 HKT
Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Kick, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Reddit, Threads and X applications are displayed on a mobile phone, in this picture illustration taken on December 9, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams/Illustration
Malaysia to introduce new rules to protect youth on online platforms
WORLD
22-05-2026 18:11 HKT
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer speaks, in Deal, Britain, May 10, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo
UK PM to meet social media bosses over online child safety
WORLD
16-04-2026 19:33 HKT
Nvidia GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip is displayed at the company's GTC conference in San Jose, California, U.S., March 19, 2025. REUTERS/Max A. Cherney
AI-driven chip shortage slowing efforts to get world online: GSMA
WORLD
15-04-2026 15:36 HKT
(File photo)
Late police constable Chu Chun-kwok to receive full honors funeral on Fri 
NEWS
19 hours ago
(File photo)
Abby Choi's legs and pelvis found in refrigerator with flesh attached, court hears
NEWS
16 hours ago
(File photo)
HK Express cancels 10 Taiwan flights as Super Typhoon Champi nears
NEWS
21 hours ago
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.